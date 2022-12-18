Homemade Chicken and Dumplings

Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.

Chicken and Dumplings Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

This recipe is creamy, hearty and chocked full of delicious dumplings. This my friends... is comfort food at its best. Did I mention it’s actually incredibly easy and comes together in no time.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

3 stalks celery, sliced

1/2 cup matchstick carrots

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons of dried parsley

2 pinches of red pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of corn starch

3 cups cooked chicken (in a pinch, rotisserie chicken works great)

8 oz evaporated milk

1 (10.5 oz) can of cream of chicken

32 oz chicken broth (reserve a 1/2 cup)

salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

2 (16.3 oz) cans buttermilk biscuits

1/4 cup all purpose flour (for biscuits)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large heavy bottomed pot, melt 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, add garlic powder, onion powder and parsley. Remove chicken when done and add remaining butter and olive oil to pan, vegetables - onion, celery, carrots and minced garlic. Cook, stirring often until tender, about 6-8 minutes. Add the chicken broth (reserve 1/2 cup and set aside) to the pot and deglaze your pan, then add your evaporated milk, and can of cream of chicken bring to a simmer. Mix well. Add 2 tablespoons of corn starch to 1/2 cup of reserved chicken broth. Add mixture to pot and bring to a gentle boil. Add cooked chicken back to pot. Cut the biscuits into quarters (each biscuit will be sliced into 4 equal pieces) and lightly toss them in flour. Add them to the pot and cook for about 10-12 minutes. Turn off pot and cover for 5 min. Test one of the biscuits to ensure they have cooked through and are not raw in the middle. Once the biscuits are cooked through, serve immediately! Enjoy!!!

References adapted by:

Erin (2022, February 10) Easy Chicken and Dumplings with Biscuits [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://www.thisisnotdietfood.com/easy-chicken-and-dumplings-with-biscuits/