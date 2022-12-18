Homemade Chicken and Dumplings

Ridley's Wreckage

Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b7IH_0jmBXxLV00
Chicken and DumplingsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

This recipe is creamy, hearty and chocked full of delicious dumplings. This my friends... is comfort food at its best. Did I mention it’s actually incredibly easy and comes together in no time.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large yellow onion, diced
  • 3 stalks celery, sliced
  • 1/2 cup matchstick carrots
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons of dried parsley
  • 2 pinches of red pepper flakes
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons of corn starch
  • 3 cups cooked chicken (in a pinch, rotisserie chicken works great)
  • 8 oz evaporated milk
  • 1 (10.5 oz) can of cream of chicken
  • 32 oz chicken broth (reserve a 1/2 cup)
  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 (16.3 oz) cans buttermilk biscuits
  • 1/4 cup all purpose flour (for biscuits)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a large heavy bottomed pot, melt 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, add garlic powder, onion powder and parsley. Remove chicken when done and add remaining butter and olive oil to pan, vegetables - onion, celery, carrots and minced garlic. Cook, stirring often until tender, about 6-8 minutes.
  2. Add the chicken broth (reserve 1/2 cup and set aside) to the pot and deglaze your pan, then add your evaporated milk, and can of cream of chicken bring to a simmer. Mix well. Add 2 tablespoons of corn starch to 1/2 cup of reserved chicken broth. Add mixture to pot and bring to a gentle boil. Add cooked chicken back to pot.
  3. Cut the biscuits into quarters (each biscuit will be sliced into 4 equal pieces) and lightly toss them in flour.
  4. Add them to the pot and cook for about 10-12 minutes. Turn off pot and cover for 5 min. Test one of the biscuits to ensure they have cooked through and are not raw in the middle. Once the biscuits are cooked through, serve immediately!
  5. Enjoy!!!

References adapted by:

Erin (2022, February 10) Easy Chicken and Dumplings with Biscuits [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://www.thisisnotdietfood.com/easy-chicken-and-dumplings-with-biscuits/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# comfort food# easy recipes# chicken recipes# weeknight recipes# Christmas recipes

Comments / 4

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
6649 followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Spinach and Mozzarella Chicken Casserole- Keto Friendly

This is a delicious spinach and chicken casserole, so simple to make and perfect for a cold winter night. It has creamy cream cheese and mozzarella that will be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. This is an easy casserole and comes together quickly making this a great week night dinner. If you're following a Keto diet, this casserole is keto friendly, gluten free and low carb, so make extras - you'll want to bring for lunch! It’s the perfect chicken dinner casserole for busy weeknights!

Read full story

BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In Sennett

Just after 12 PM, Tuesday, December 20, two vehicle accident occurred on North Street in Sennett, between Turnpike Rd and the glass bottling plant. The collision was a violent one, as it “appeared the cars just exploded” says one North St resident, who had just sat down to lunch. “The white Dodge truck was stopped with his blinker on to turn into his own driveway, and boom. He was smashed from behind. A piece of the other cars grill ended up in my driveway, and I’m about 50 yards away!”

Read full story

Festive White Sangria

This Winter White Sangria recipe showcases the fruits and spices we love during the holidays. This sparkly drink is full of oranges, apples, pears, cranberries and cinnamon. This drink is perfect to make the day before as it tastes best once the flavors have a chance to meld. It takes a mere 15 minutes to put together and it's absolutely gorgeous to look at. This is the perfect holiday cocktail to make ahead of time! It actually gets better with time!

Read full story
1 comments

Eggs Benedict -Christmas Morning Casserole☃️

Overnight eggs Benedict in casserole form! Whaaaaattttt!!!!. This is a fantastic recipe to make ahead and have oven ready for Christmas Morning, brunch, special occasion, or even overnight house guests.

Read full story
3 comments

Cookie Dough Fudge🍪

Eeks!!! Christmas is just days away. We are in the home stretch! If you are celebrating, are you ready? Tree decorated and shopping completed? Presents wrapped? Grocery shopping done and menu planned for the big day? I'm hoping you have room for just one more dessert recipe, because it's delicious and sure to be crowd pleaser! It's the perfect mashup of edible cookie dough and easy to make fudge: cookie dough fudge! It has all the cookie dough goodness (butter, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, chocolate chips) and the deliciously decadent texture of fudge.

Read full story
3 comments

Magic Cookie Bars 🪄

I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.

Read full story
13 comments

Holiday Mimosas🍾

Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.

Read full story

Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦

We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.

Read full story
9 comments

Christmas Eve Appetizer - Jalapeño Popper Dip🎅🌶️

YIELDS: 4 - 6 PREP TIME: 10 mins. 2 jalapeños, diced (we double this, two with seeds and two with seeds removed) Step 1- Preheat oven to 350º. In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Drain on a paper towel, then chop into bite size pieces.

Read full story
2 comments

Christmas Cinnamon Roll- French Toast Casserole 🎅

Take Christmas morning to the next level with this sweet, ooey, gooey Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole. This is super easy to make, you can even do it the night before for a stress free morning! No one can resist the taste of hot cinnamon rolls right out of the oven. This casserole takes it to the next level, it bakes up fluffy thanks to the addition of eggs and whipping cream and you can never go wrong with extra cinnamon and vanilla! You can absolutely add nuts for a nice crunch, pecans or walnuts work great. Yummm, I can taste this now with that first cup of coffee. This recipe is perfect on Christmas morning. Your family will thank you!

Read full story

Christmas Morning Sausage and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole🎄

Christmas will be here before you know it! Every year I make this sausage, hash brown breakfast casserole. My family tears through this like they do their gifts! This breakfast casserole is a hearty and delicious way to start off your morning. It's very versatile, ham or bacon can be used for your protein or you can go completely vegetarian. One of the best parts about this casserole besides how amazing it tastes is that this recipe can easily be prepared the night before. You can prep this with layering the ingredients, topping with foil, and putting in fridge overnight. Pop it in the oven on Christmas morning and it will be ready for you as soon as the kids are done opening presents. No time wasted in the kitchen preparing, it'll only taste like you worked on it all morning.

Read full story
34 comments

Chocolate Mint Christmas Cocktail🎄

I love chocolate and mint almost as much as I love chocolate and peanut butter. These chocolate mint cocktails have a wonderful balance of Irish Cream, Green Crème De Menthe and White Crème de Cacao. The Green Crème De Menthe adds a wonderful festive green which screams the holidays. You can get it in clear but why would you? It's the holidays it's time to spread some cheer! This is the perfect drink to be enjoyed after a hectic day of running holiday errands and Christmas shopping or smooching with your honey under the mistletoe.

Read full story
1 comments

Peppermint Brownie Cake-Pops 🍥

Hold the polar express... have we got a recipe for you! This is a fun and easy recipe that the whole family can help with. The brownies have a delicious and chewy inside with a great crunch on the outside from the candy canes. These cake pops are festive and scream holiday. These cake pops are so sinful, and are so pretty, they would look fabulous on a dessert table or on your holiday buffet. In fact I bet even Santa would love to see these sitting under the tree on Christmas Eve.

Read full story

Festive Christmas Wreath Cookies⛄

Looking for a quick and easy cookie to make and bring to an upcoming school or holiday event? This is your cookie. Not only is it super tasty, kids go crazy for them, clean is easy and it's made with cereal so it can't be that bad for you! Did I mention that these are crazy easy to make?!?!

Read full story

Moscow Reindeer Holiday Cocktail 🦌

We’ve just taken your favorite drink and in my opinion, elevated it to “The Perfect Christmas Cocktail”. Keep reading and you’ll thank me later. What takes this Moscow Mule and amps it up to the Moscow Reindeer.... the addition of a shot of peppermint schnapps. The Moscow Reindeer makes a festive and minty version of our favorite Moscow Mule drink. The combination of ginger and mint is pure holiday perfection... So grab your vodka, peppermint schnapps, crushed candy cane and fresh mint we’re about to kick it up a notch.

Read full story

Crispy Buckeyes - Peanut Butter Balls

I love the texture that Rice Krispies bring to these peanut butter balls. I'll never go back to just plain peanut butter balls, the Krispies level up this no bake treat into something special. This recipe is my daughters favorite and if I'm to be honest I make these year round for her. My mom use to make these for me as a child and I love that I can share these memories with my family. I like to mix it up a bit and use dark chocolate but semi sweet or milk chocolate also work great.

Read full story
32 comments

French Onion Soup - Snow Day!❄️

It's snowing today, beautiful gently falling snow, little flakes dancing around the land. It's a day to enjoy, to look out onto our property and be thankful. It's also a soup day, to be more precise it's a yummy caramelized onions, gooey melted Gruyere cheese over a big crusty piece of bread that's gently soaking up the broth of my French onion soup kinda day. Can you tell I'm a soup person? I love all soups and stews and this French onion soup is no exception. It's full of flavor, warms your soul and it's fantastic to indulge in when cozied up on the couch watching It's a Wonderful Life. Now you know what i have planned for today!

Read full story
18 comments

Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵

Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.

Read full story
2 comments

Santa's Sugar Cookie Cocktail 🎅

This drink will have you fa la la la la "ing" through the holidays. If you just can't get enough of sugar cookies during the holiday season, these sugar cookie cocktails are the perfect excuse to double-down on dessert. This is absolutely a sweet dessert drink, but come on... it's the holidays, no there's no reason why you can't drink and eat your way through the festivities! If your making frosted cookies for the holidays then save some extra for these drinks, add your most festive sprinkles and amaze your friends and family. You will never disappoint with Boozy sugar cookies!

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy