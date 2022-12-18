Homemade Chicken and Dumplings

Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
This recipe is creamy, hearty and chocked full of delicious dumplings. This my friends... is comfort food at its best. Did I mention it’s actually incredibly easy and comes together in no time.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery, sliced
- 1/2 cup matchstick carrots
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons of dried parsley
- 2 pinches of red pepper flakes
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons of corn starch
- 3 cups cooked chicken (in a pinch, rotisserie chicken works great)
- 8 oz evaporated milk
- 1 (10.5 oz) can of cream of chicken
- 32 oz chicken broth (reserve a 1/2 cup)
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
- 2 (16.3 oz) cans buttermilk biscuits
- 1/4 cup all purpose flour (for biscuits)
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large heavy bottomed pot, melt 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, add garlic powder, onion powder and parsley. Remove chicken when done and add remaining butter and olive oil to pan, vegetables - onion, celery, carrots and minced garlic. Cook, stirring often until tender, about 6-8 minutes.
- Add the chicken broth (reserve 1/2 cup and set aside) to the pot and deglaze your pan, then add your evaporated milk, and can of cream of chicken bring to a simmer. Mix well. Add 2 tablespoons of corn starch to 1/2 cup of reserved chicken broth. Add mixture to pot and bring to a gentle boil. Add cooked chicken back to pot.
- Cut the biscuits into quarters (each biscuit will be sliced into 4 equal pieces) and lightly toss them in flour.
- Add them to the pot and cook for about 10-12 minutes. Turn off pot and cover for 5 min. Test one of the biscuits to ensure they have cooked through and are not raw in the middle. Once the biscuits are cooked through, serve immediately!
- Enjoy!!!
