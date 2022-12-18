Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦

We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.

Broccoli and Cheese Soup Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

This soup is so good, it tastes just like Panera's and the best part is I can make it in a flash any time I want. From start to finish, this Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup recipe takes less than 30 minutes. Honestly it would take more time for me to load everyone up in winter coats, hats and gloves, get in the car and drive to Panera, and it would probably cost more! No thankyou, I will stay right here in my nice warm house and make a big pot on the stove. I like to use fresh broccoli florets but in a pinch you can use frozen. No one’s going to judge! Believe me it’ll taste just as good! You can also keep this soup vegetarian by using vegetable broth in place of the chicken broth.This recipe serves 4 decent size bowls. I always double because I have a family of hungry eaters and I love reheating this soup for lunches.

Ingredients

¼ cup unsalted butter

½ cup diced onions

1 cup carrots diced or shredded

3 cups broccoli florets, chopped small

1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (or more as desired)

2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

In a large pot over medium high heat, melt butter. Add in onions, carrots and broccoli. Cook till just tender (5 minutes) Slowly add in broth, milk, and cream. Sprinkle with flour and add salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Stir over medium heat until thickened. Approximately 10-15 minutes. Once thick, add cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Dish up a nice big bowl and enjoy!

