Christmas Morning Sausage and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole🎄

Christmas will be here before you know it! Every year I make this sausage, hash brown breakfast casserole. My family tears through this like they do their gifts! This breakfast casserole is a hearty and delicious way to start off your morning. It's very versatile, ham or bacon can be used for your protein or you can go completely vegetarian. One of the best parts about this casserole besides how amazing it tastes is that this recipe can easily be prepared the night before. You can prep this with layering the ingredients, topping with foil, and putting in fridge overnight.  Pop it in the oven on Christmas morning and it will be ready for you as soon as the kids are done opening presents. No time wasted in the kitchen preparing, it'll only taste like you worked on it all morning.

If you are more of a sweet breakfast fan then check out my Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole. It's ooey, gooey deliciousness! Better yet make both and make everyone happy, you won't be disappointed!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGMSO_0jjm7Rok00
Cheesy Hashbrown Sausage Breakfast CasserolePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

This savory recipe is easy to put together, with a layer of potatoes, melty cheese, hearty eggs, and flavorful sausage.

Here is what ingredients you need to gather to get started: 

  • eggs
  • pork sausage or turkey sausage
  • heavy cream
  • frozen shredded hash browns – thawed out
  • cheddar cheese
  • medium onion
  • green or red pepper
  • salt
  • black pepper
  • garlic powder

Recipe

Prep Time: 5 mins, Cook Time: 1 hr., Total Time: 1 hr. 5 mins, Servings:12 people

  • 8 eggs
  • 1 pound pork (or protein of your choice)
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk or heavy cream
  • 1 package 30 oz bag frozen shredded hash browns thawed out
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 1 green or red pepper diced
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmSOW_0jjm7Rok00
Cheesy, Hash Brown, Sausage, Egg and CheesePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Instructions 

  • Preheat oven to 375 and spray 9 x 13 pan with non stick cooking spray.
  • Brown pork sausage (or cook your meat if you use a different kind) in skillet, over medium heat, breaking into small pieces. Drain grease and set aside.
  • Whisk eggs, heavy cream and all spices together. 
  • Layer ingredients in a casserole dish. Start with adding your thawed hash browns, precooked sausage, onions and peppers, layer of cheese, and then pour on whisked egg mixture.
  • Cover with foil. 
  • Bake for 40 minutes, remove foil, and then bake for another 20.
  • Enjoy!

Reference - adapted by:

Trish (2022, May 26) Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.saltysidedish.com/sausage-hashbrown-breakfast-casserole/

