Chocolate Mint Christmas Cocktail🎄

I love chocolate and mint almost as much as I love chocolate and peanut butter. These chocolate mint cocktails have a wonderful balance of Irish Cream, Green Crème De Menthe and White Crème de Cacao. The Green Crème De Menthe adds a wonderful festive green which screams the holidays. You can get it in clear but why would you? It's the holidays it's time to spread some cheer! This is the perfect drink to be enjoyed after a hectic day of running holiday errands and Christmas shopping or smooching with your honey under the mistletoe.

Chocolate Mint Cocktail Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Let's Talk Booze ...

The white Crème De Cacao adds a subtle sweetness and plays up the chocolatey notes in the Irish Cream. It does come in two varieties. You are more than welcome to use the dark Crème de Cacao, it's freakin delicious, it's not allowed in my house anymore, I was drinking it in my morning coffee. The Crème de Menthe, gives that minty tingle. The Irish Cream is the booty and soul of this drink, so don't skimp! Irish cream is a delicious combination of whisky and cream. It has chocolatey notes along with vanilla and a hint of coffee, all flavors that play well with mint. It has a very silky texture.

This drink comes together best if shaken, the Irish cream is fairly heavy and a good shake will get everything mixed up.

yield: 1 DRINK

prep time: 2 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Irish Cream

1.5 oz Green Crème de Menthe

1 oz White Crème de Cacao

Ice

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice Shake until frosty Strain into chilled coupe glass

Reference adapted by:

Alecia, (2018 December 18), Minty Irish Cream Cocktail [Blog Post] Retrieved from; https://tipsychickens.com/chocolate-mint-irish-cream-christmas-cocktail/