Peppermint Brownie Cake-Pops 🍥

Ridley's Wreckage

Hold the polar express... have we got a recipe for you! This is a fun and easy recipe that the whole family can help with. The brownies have a delicious and chewy inside with a great crunch on the outside from the candy canes. These cake pops are festive and scream holiday. These cake pops are so sinful, and are so pretty, they would look fabulous on a dessert table or on your holiday buffet. In fact I bet even Santa would love to see these sitting under the tree on Christmas Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jh2L_0jh9lf8z00
Peppermint Brownie Cake PopsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

These easy Peppermint Brownie Pops are inexpensive and make great DIY Christmas gifts for friends and family. I make extra pops and wrap them up in cellophane and add them to Christmas gifts for my nieces and nephews. Guess who the favorite Auntie is??!!!

INGREDIENTS LIST

White Chocolate Chips or white candy melts/wafers.

Peppermint Extract

Brownie Mix

Finely crushed candy canes (or holiday sprinkles)

Cake or Lollipop sticks

Recipe Ingredients- makes 20 cake pops

  • 1 box fudge brownie cake mix + ingredients from the box instructions, such as eggs and butter
  • crushed candy canes
  • 12 oz white chocolate melting wafers
  • 1 1/2 tsp peppermint extract

Instructions

  • Bake brownie mix according to the package instructions. Stir peppermint extract into brownie batter prior to baking.
  • Allow brownies to completely cool. Scoop out a small amount of baked brownie mix and shape into a ball.
  • Once you've made all your brownie balls, set them aside.
  • Melt white chocolate chips or wafers in microwave at 20-30 second intervals.
  • Dip the end of 1 stick into the melted chocolate, and then directly into the center of one of the brownie balls. Place brownie balls in freezer for 30-45 min.
  • If necessary reheat your white chocolate again and dip each brownie ball into melted chocolate, allowing excess to fall off (do this over the bowl!).
  • Immediately roll or sprinkle with crushed candy canes.
  • Put back the cake pops into the fridge for about 30-45 more minutes.
  • Enjoy!

References - Adapted from:

Rebeka (2022, September 26); EASY PEPPERMINT CAKE POPS [Blog Post], Retrieved from: http://zenandhoney.com/peppermint-cake-pops/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christmas# Christmas cookies# cake pops# easy desserts# diy gifts

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
5481 followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Christmas Cinnamon Roll- French Toast Casserole 🎅

Take Christmas morning to the next level with this sweet, ooey, gooey Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole. This is super easy to make, you can even do it the night before for a stress free morning! No one can resist the taste of hot cinnamon rolls right out of the oven. This casserole takes it to the next level, it bakes up fluffy thanks to the addition of eggs and whipping cream and you can never go wrong with extra cinnamon and vanilla! You can absolutely add nuts for a nice crunch, pecans or walnuts work great. Yummm, I can taste this now with that first cup of coffee. This recipe is perfect on Christmas morning. Your family will thank you!

Read full story

Christmas Morning Sausage and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole🎄

Christmas will be here before you know it! Every year I make this sausage, hash brown breakfast casserole. My family tears through this like they do their gifts! This breakfast casserole is a hearty and delicious way to start off your morning. It's very versatile, ham or bacon can be used for your protein or you can go completely vegetarian. One of the best parts about this casserole besides how amazing it tastes is that this recipe can easily be prepared the night before. You can prep this with layering the ingredients, topping with foil, and putting in fridge overnight. Pop it in the oven on Christmas morning and it will be ready for you as soon as the kids are done opening presents. No time wasted in the kitchen preparing, it'll only taste like you worked on it all morning.

Read full story
10 comments

Chocolate Mint Christmas Cocktail🎄

I love chocolate and mint almost as much as I love chocolate and peanut butter. These chocolate mint cocktails have a wonderful balance of Irish Cream, Green Crème De Menthe and White Crème de Cacao. The Green Crème De Menthe adds a wonderful festive green which screams the holidays. You can get it in clear but why would you? It's the holidays it's time to spread some cheer! This is the perfect drink to be enjoyed after a hectic day of running holiday errands and Christmas shopping or smooching with your honey under the mistletoe.

Read full story

Festive Christmas Wreath Cookies⛄

Looking for a quick and easy cookie to make and bring to an upcoming school or holiday event? This is your cookie. Not only is it super tasty, kids go crazy for them, clean is easy and it's made with cereal so it can't be that bad for you! Did I mention that these are crazy easy to make?!?!

Read full story

Moscow Reindeer Holiday Cocktail 🦌

We’ve just taken your favorite drink and in my opinion, elevated it to “The Perfect Christmas Cocktail”. Keep reading and you’ll thank me later. What takes this Moscow Mule and amps it up to the Moscow Reindeer.... the addition of a shot of peppermint schnapps. The Moscow Reindeer makes a festive and minty version of our favorite Moscow Mule drink. The combination of ginger and mint is pure holiday perfection... So grab your vodka, peppermint schnapps, crushed candy cane and fresh mint we’re about to kick it up a notch.

Read full story

Crispy Buckeyes - Peanut Butter Balls

I love the texture that Rice Krispies bring to these peanut butter balls. I'll never go back to just plain peanut butter balls, the Krispies level up this no bake treat into something special. This recipe is my daughters favorite and if I'm to be honest I make these year round for her. My mom use to make these for me as a child and I love that I can share these memories with my family. I like to mix it up a bit and use dark chocolate but semi sweet or milk chocolate also work great.

Read full story
32 comments

French Onion Soup - Snow Day!❄️

It's snowing today, beautiful gently falling snow, little flakes dancing around the land. It's a day to enjoy, to look out onto our property and be thankful. It's also a soup day, to be more precise it's a yummy caramelized onions, gooey melted Gruyere cheese over a big crusty piece of bread that's gently soaking up the broth of my French onion soup kinda day. Can you tell I'm a soup person? I love all soups and stews and this French onion soup is no exception. It's full of flavor, warms your soul and it's fantastic to indulge in when cozied up on the couch watching It's a Wonderful Life. Now you know what i have planned for today!

Read full story
18 comments

Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵

Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.

Read full story
2 comments

Santa's Sugar Cookie Cocktail 🎅

This drink will have you fa la la la la "ing" through the holidays. If you just can't get enough of sugar cookies during the holiday season, these sugar cookie cocktails are the perfect excuse to double-down on dessert. This is absolutely a sweet dessert drink, but come on... it's the holidays, no there's no reason why you can't drink and eat your way through the festivities! If your making frosted cookies for the holidays then save some extra for these drinks, add your most festive sprinkles and amaze your friends and family. You will never disappoint with Boozy sugar cookies!

Read full story
5 comments

The Christmas Cranberry Martini 🍸

This Christmas Cranberry Martini will have you “rockin around the Christmas tree” for sure!. The Christmas Cranberry MartiniPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Not only does this martini look like Christmas in a cup, but it is incredibly smooth with an amazing sweet tart flavor (Buyer beware!) With the fresh lime flavor mixed with Cointreau and the festive ruby-red cranberry juice and the gorgeous garnish of cranberries and rosemary. Your senses will have you transported right up to the north pole! This cocktail is as gorgeous as it is compulsively sip-able.

Read full story
6 comments

Peanut Butter Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly

My Father in Law loves peanut butter and during the holidays he misses out on a lot of Holiday sweets due to his diabetes. So I like to surprise him with alternatives to his old favorite treats that are both delicious and healthy! These cookies have a nice chewy bite and best part is you can indulge in more than one without overloading on sugar! To be exact these cookies, are completely sugar free and have 4 grams of carbs (mostly fiber-Bonus!). In addition, these this peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and dairy free!

Read full story
8 comments

Dad’s - Chewy Molasses Ginger Cookies ❤️

These were my dad's favorite cookies. The man loved a good molasses ginger cookie. As a kid this was not the first cookie I would reach for, but as an adult that's all changed. These are the first cookies I turn to for any type of baking, especially during the holidays. Mostly because they are beyond delicious but also because they remind me of my dad and I miss him greatly.

Read full story
14 comments

Melt in Your Mouth Caramels

This recipe takes patience so if your short on that this holiday season, I'll give you the free pass to go and buy caramels or convince someone to make these for you, because yes they are worth every sinful bite. These caramels are soft and chewy, won't break your teeth and perfect for gift giving or hoarding them in your bedroom and not sharing with anyone, your choice.

Read full story

New York Meteor Shower - Strongest and Most Active Shower of the year

Grub your warmest coat, scarf, hat and gloves, a thermos of hot chocolate and some warm blankets because outside in New York is the place to be for showcasing the strongest and most active meteor shower of the year! This is one of the biggest and boldest astronomical events and you have the opportunity to witness it first hand. You can see the Geminid meteor shower beginning now until December thirteenth into the fourteenth.

Read full story

DIY Peanut Butter Dog Treats

I'm a crazy dog person, in fact I've always been a bit obsessive about my dogs. In fact one of them is sitting in my logo and you'll never guess his name ... Starts with a R and ends in a Y. I don't care I'll wear the crazy dog lady title with pride.

Read full story
4 comments

Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly

Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.

Read full story
12 comments

Sugar Cookie Holiday Dip

This is the easiest holiday dip to make, it's only got a handful of ingredients (four to be exact!) and whips up in a flash. It's a great take on a holiday sugar cookie, and honestly who doesn't love sugar cookies??!! The secret weapon in this dip is Sugar Cookie Flavored Coffee Creamer, however that being said in a pinch you can use half & half or milk (including milk alternatives). I serve this dip with a side of graham crackers but you could also use lady fingers, Nella wafers or gingersnaps. Throw some colorful sprinkles on top and you have yourself a festive Holiday dip in under 5 minutes. My kids can devour a bowl of this dip during the commercial break of their favorite holiday show, so I always make a double batch... you know to get them through then following commercial break 🤣 Give this recipe a try next time you need a quick snack to serve for some unannounced guests! You will absolutely wow them!

Read full story
7 comments

Reindeer Chow 🦌

We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!

Read full story

Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail

I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy