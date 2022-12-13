Hold the polar express... have we got a recipe for you! This is a fun and easy recipe that the whole family can help with. The brownies have a delicious and chewy inside with a great crunch on the outside from the candy canes. These cake pops are festive and scream holiday. These cake pops are so sinful, and are so pretty, they would look fabulous on a dessert table or on your holiday buffet. In fact I bet even Santa would love to see these sitting under the tree on Christmas Eve.

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pops Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

These easy Peppermint Brownie Pops are inexpensive and make great DIY Christmas gifts for friends and family. I make extra pops and wrap them up in cellophane and add them to Christmas gifts for my nieces and nephews. Guess who the favorite Auntie is??!!!

INGREDIENTS LIST

White Chocolate Chips or white candy melts/wafers.

Peppermint Extract

Brownie Mix

Finely crushed candy canes (or holiday sprinkles)

Cake or Lollipop sticks

Recipe Ingredients- makes 20 cake pops

1 box fudge brownie cake mix + ingredients from the box instructions, such as eggs and butter

crushed candy canes

12 oz white chocolate melting wafers

1 1/2 tsp peppermint extract

Instructions

Bake brownie mix according to the package instructions. Stir peppermint extract into brownie batter prior to baking.

Allow brownies to completely cool. Scoop out a small amount of baked brownie mix and shape into a ball.

Once you've made all your brownie balls, set them aside.

Melt white chocolate chips or wafers in microwave at 20-30 second intervals.

Dip the end of 1 stick into the melted chocolate, and then directly into the center of one of the brownie balls. Place brownie balls in freezer for 30-45 min.

If necessary reheat your white chocolate again and dip each brownie ball into melted chocolate, allowing excess to fall off (do this over the bowl!).

Immediately roll or sprinkle with crushed candy canes.

Put back the cake pops into the fridge for about 30-45 more minutes.

Enjoy!

References - Adapted from:

