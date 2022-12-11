Crispy Buckeyes - Peanut Butter Balls

I love the texture that Rice Krispies bring to these peanut butter balls. I'll never go back to just plain peanut butter balls, the Krispies level up this no bake treat into something special. This recipe is my daughters favorite and if I'm to be honest I make these year round for her. My mom use to make these for me as a child and I love that I can share these memories with my family. I like to mix it up a bit and use dark chocolate but semi sweet or milk chocolate also work great.
Tools You’ll Need
- Parchment paper or wax paper to prevent your cookies from sticking to the baking sheet
- A large mixing bowl to combine your ingredients
- Your microwave or a double boiler to melt your chocolate
Ingredients Used:
- Peanut butter: I like to use creamy for this
- Butter: It should be room temperature - soft.
- Powdered sugar: adds flavor and sweetness
- Rice Krispies cereal: Where the crunch comes from! Slightly crush cereal
- Semi-sweet chocolate chips: You can pick the chocolate chips of your choice (milk, dark or white all work well!).
- Vegetable shortening: This recipe works best with soft vegetable shortening
Recipe:
Prep Time: 1 hr Additional Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 3 hrs Servings: 36 Buckeyes
- ▢1 cup peanut butter creamy or crunchy
- ¼ cup butter softened
- ▢1 cup powdered sugar
- ▢2 cups Rice Krispies cereal slightly crushed
- ▢2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ▢2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
Instructions:
- Line cookie sheet with parchment paper or wax paper. In a large bowl, cream together peanut butter, butter, and powdered sugar. Stir in cereal until well combined.
- Shape into balls, place on a cookie sheet, and chill for at least 30 minutes. In a large microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips and shortening.
- Heat for 1 minute and stir, then continue heating for 20-30 seconds and stirring after each interval until chocolate is almost melted. Stir until completely smooth. Dip balls into chocolate and place on a cookie sheet until firm.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for several days or in the freezer for several weeks.
