French Onion Soup - Snow Day!❄️

It's snowing today, beautiful gently falling snow, little flakes dancing around the land. It's a day to enjoy, to look out onto our property and be thankful. It's also a soup day, to be more precise it's a yummy caramelized onions, gooey melted Gruyere cheese over a big crusty piece of bread that's gently soaking up the broth of my French onion soup kinda day. Can you tell I'm a soup person? I love all soups and stews and this French onion soup is no exception. It's full of flavor, warms your soul and it's fantastic to indulge in when cozied up on the couch watching It's a Wonderful Life. Now you know what i have planned for today!

Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

I have over the years learned two things about French onion soup. First you have to start with a very good broth/ stock. I keep scraps from beef or beef roasts, and freeze them to make a stock with later. In a pinch there are some great stocks that you can buy at the store. Depending on your stock, you may need to bump up the flavor with some beef bouillon, I like the Better Than Bouillon brand. Start slow as bouillon is notoriously salty, so taste as you go!

Second lesson learned you need to really take your time and caramelize the onions, don't rush this, it's going to take at least 40 minutes. Caramelizing is a chemical process that occurs when the sugars in the onions reach a certain temperature. This occurs after a long cooking time, the deeper the color of the onions the more caramelized flavor you will get. Sometimes the addition of some sugar will help.

Alternatives To Wine

This recipe calls for dry vermouth or white wine as well as brandy, both are optional. If you prefer not to use any alcohol, you can omit it all together. My recommendation would be to add some Worcestershire sauce at the end to give it an additional depth of flavor. You can add a tablespoon or so. Your soup will still be delicious.

If you do choose to omit the alcohol, use a half cup of the beef broth to deglaze the pan as instructed in Step 2 before adding the remaining stock in Step 3.

French Onion Soup

PREP TIME: 20 mins COOK TIME: 60 mins TOTAL TIME: 80 mins SERVINGS: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds)

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 cups beef stock or chicken stock, or a combination of the two

1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, a few sprigs of fresh thyme, OR 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire (optional)

2 tablespoons brandy (optional)

8 slices (1 inch thick) French bread or baguette

1 1/2 cups grated Gruyere cheese (slices of swiss or provolone also work well)

Sprinkling grated Parmesan cheese

Peel and slice the onions: There should be about 10 cups of sliced onions in total. In a 5 - 6 quart thick-bottomed pot, heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil on medium heat. Add the onions and toss to coat with the olive oil. Cook about 15 to 20 minutes until softened. Increase the heat to medium high. Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and the butter and cook another 20-40 minutes until the onions start to brown. The amount of time will vary depending on your pot, stove, and onions. Sprinkle with sugar (to help with the caramelization) and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook until the onions are well browned, about 10 to 15 more minutes, then add your minced garlic and cook till fragrant

(1-2 minutes). Deglaze your pot with your wine or vermouth (use 1/2 cup of beef broth if omitting alcohol) to the pot, scraping up all those yummy browned bits from the side and bottom. Add the stock, bay leaves, and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover and lower the heat to maintain a low simmer. Cook for about 30 minutes. Season to taste, you may want to add some Worcestershire sauce. If so you can add a tablespoon or so but you will probably not need any additional salt. Add some freshly ground black pepper. Discard the bay leaves. Add brandy if using. Preheat the oven to 450°,F brush both sides of your baguette with olive oil. Put in the oven and toast until lightly browned, about 5 to 7 minutes. Turn baguettes over and sprinkle with the grated Gruyere cheese and Parmesan. Bake until the cheese is bubbly and lightly browned (keep an eye on them, this is where I always burn my baguettes!). Ladle soup into a bowl and transfer one cheesy toast onto the top of each bowl of soup. Enjoy!

