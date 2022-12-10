Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵

Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.

Why I love this recipe.

It's nana's so it's means something to me. It's no bake - say whaaaaat??? Chocolate, walnuts and Rum... need I say anymore? Rum Balls are great for making ahead of time. The flavor improves as they sit! They can last several weeks in the refrigerator in an air tight container You can throw them in the freezer for up to 2 months Quick and easy to make.

Pro-Tips

1.Spray the measuring spoon with cooking spray prior to measuring out the corn syrup—the corn syrup will slide right out!

2. If your dough is too hard to scoop, let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes, then try again. It will continue to soften as it sits.

PREP TIME: 20 mins, TOTAL TIME: 50 mins, SERVINGS: 42 cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (6 oz) semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup white rum and a splash for prosperously! ( Sorry old Nana Saying!)

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

50 vanilla wafers (about 2 cups when crushed)

1 cup walnuts, very finely chopped

Granulated sugar for rolling

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the vanilla wafers in the bowl of a food processor (or in a zip-top bag and beat the hell out of it). You want the wafers in fine crumbs

Place the chocolate chips in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until melted.

Stir in the sugar, rum, and corn syrup. Fold in the vanilla wafers and nuts. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Shape into 1 inch balls. Roll in granulated sugar.

Store in an airtight container.

Enjoy and Thank Nana!

Referenced from:

Shungu, K. (2017 Dec 5, 2017· Modified: Dec 1, 2022) Grandma’s Rum Balls [Blog Post]; Retrieved by: https://www.giftofhospitality.com/grandmas-rum-balls/