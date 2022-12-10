This drink will have you fa la la la la "ing" through the holidays. If you just can't get enough of sugar cookies during the holiday season, these sugar cookie cocktails are the perfect excuse to double-down on dessert. This is absolutely a sweet dessert drink, but come on... it's the holidays, no there's no reason why you can't drink and eat your way through the festivities! If your making frosted cookies for the holidays then save some extra for these drinks, add your most festive sprinkles and amaze your friends and family. You will never disappoint with Boozy sugar cookies!

Santa's Sugar Cookie Cocktail Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

For this sugar cookie cocktail recipe you will need:

Sugar cookie coffee creamer- International Delight has a Frosted Sugar Cookie Coffee Creamer. If you can’t get your hands on any sugar cookie flavored creamer you an substitute with vanilla creamer.

International Delight has a Frosted Sugar Cookie Coffee Creamer. If you can’t get your hands on any sugar cookie flavored creamer you an substitute with vanilla creamer. Vanilla vodka

Kahlúa or Bailey's – adds a hint of coffee flavor and it's delish!

– adds a hint of coffee flavor and it's delish! Half and half

Vanilla frosting – for the rim

– for the rim Christmas sprinkles – for the rim

– for the rim Ice

Pro Tips - If you don't have any frosting on hand, honey or agave will work to hold on the sprinkles. Also adding a sugar cookie garnish will a dash of whip on top will take your drink to the next level on the "wow" scale

INGREDIENTS yield: 1 COCKTAIL; prep time: 5 MINUTES; total time: 5 MINUTES

2 ounces sugar cookie flavored coffee creamer

1 ounces vanilla-flavored vodka

1 ounce half and half

1 ounces Kahlúa or Baileys

1 Tablespoon Vanilla frosting

1 Tablespoon Christmas sprinkles

Ice

INSTRUCTIONS