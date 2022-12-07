DIY Peanut Butter Dog Treats

I'm a crazy dog person, in fact I've always been a bit obsessive about my dogs. In fact one of them is sitting in my logo and you'll never guess his name ... Starts with a R and ends in a Y. I don't care I'll wear the crazy dog lady title with pride.

Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

I love to treat my dogs to homemade biscuits. They are super easy to make, I know exactly what ingredients are going in their treats and honestly they tend to like them more (especially the whole licking out of the bowl).

All of our dogs love peanut butter, but my two boys, Ridley and Dixon really go crazy for it. They will do just about anything for peanut butter and I'm happy to oblige with treats! Both of our boys are rescue dogs from a county shelter and we are beyond grateful for them. This year we decided to make extra treats for the holiday season and dropped off a bunch at all the local animal shelters in our area. Of course I wasn't going to leave out my friends and family who are also as dog obsessed as I! So we spent the day delivering dog treats and giving back. Super fun day and the boys got to ride in the car so it was a win/win!

4 Simple Ingredients Needed

whole wheat flour – Whole wheat is more nutrient dense, but all-purpose also works. You can also use a gluten-free option like sorghum, oat or garbanzo bean flour if your dog has allergies.

Whole wheat is more nutrient dense, but You can also use a gluten-free option like sorghum, oat or garbanzo bean flour if your dog has allergies. creamy peanut butter – Read your labels! Make sure your peanut butter doesn’t have any added ingredients like artificial sweeteners - aka Xylitol as these can be deadly toxic to dogs! Look for a brand with only two ingredients: peanuts and salt.

Read your labels! Look for a brand with only two ingredients: peanuts and salt. unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana - helps the dough form together with the added liquid.

helps the dough form together with the added liquid. bone, chicken, beef or vegetable stock – reduced sodium if possible! This add a savory flavor that dog’s love.

reduced sodium if possible! This add a savory flavor that dog’s love. cookie cutter – I used bones but any kind will do!

Let's make some delicious doggy bones!

Prep Time:10 minutes Cook Time:18 minutes Servings: 60 small bones

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana

or mashed banana 1/4 cup bone, beef, vegetable or chicken broth

bone shaped cookie cutter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F

Mix flour, peanut butter and applesauce in a large mixing bowl. Add stock and stir until well-combined (I use my mixer for this, the dough is thick).

Combine dough into a ball with your hands. Sprinkle flour on your countertop, place dough on top of flour and roll out evenly with a rolling pin (may need some flour on rolling pin also). Dough should be about 1/4 inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut the dough into desired shape and place on baking sheet.

Bake for 18 minutes or until golden brown and dry. Larger cookies will need longer.

Store in an airtight container.

Hand out to all your Pups!

