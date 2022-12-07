Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly

Simple Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.

This fudge is very easy to make, utilizes ingredients you probably already have in the home and clean up is a breeze. This fudge has a rich peanut butter flavor, it's easily adaptable so get creative! You can add shortbread cookie crumbles, chocolate chips, holiday embellishments like sprinkles, etc. you get the picture.

Level: Easy, Prep: 10 min, Cook: 4 min, Total: 2 hr. 14 min (2 hours cooling time)

Yield: 64 (1-inch) pieces

Ingredients

8 ounces unsalted butter, plus more for greasing pan

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pound powdered sugar

Directions

Combine the butter and peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave 2 minutes on high. Stir and microwave for 2 more minutes. (mixture will be very hot, be careful!) Add the vanilla and powdered sugar to the peanut butter mixture and stir to combine. Spread into a buttered 8 by 8-inch pan lined with parchment paper. Cover your fudge with another piece of parchment paper and place in fridge to cool, about 2 hours. Cut into 1-inch pieces and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. Enjoy!

Referenced By:

Brown A., Peanut Butter Fudge [Blog Post]Retrieved from: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/alton-brown/peanut-butter-fudge-recipe-1941711