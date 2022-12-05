I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!

Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients you need:

Light corn syrup, for rimming glasses

Coconut flakes, for rimming glasses

Crushed ice

Pineapple juice

Blue Curacao liquor

Light rum

Cream of coconut (not coconut milk)

How to rim your glass - Pour a thin layer of corn syrup onto a shallow plate. Place coconut flakes on another shallow plate. Dip the rim of a cocktail glass in the corn syrup and then in the coconut flakes. Set aside. It's that easy!

Pro-Tips

Cream of coconut vs. coconut milk – not at all the same thing. Make sure you are using cream of coconut, it's thick and has a rich consistency. Your grocery store will have it in the liquor aisle or your local liquor store.

If you prefer, you can use vodka in place of rum

Want it on the rocks? It's easy to do, in a shaker with ice, shake the pineapple juice, cream of coconut, the rum, and blue curacao. Strain into the glass of your choosing and enjoy.

Mocktail is what your looking for? No problem! Omit the rum and replace the Blue Curacao liquor with Blue Curacao Syrup for a non-alcoholic version.

Ingredients

Light corn syrup (rimming glasses)

1/3 cup sweetened coconut flakes (rimming glasses)

3-4 cups crushed ice

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup Blue Curacao liquor

1/2 cup light rum

1/2 cup cream of coconut (not coconut milk)

Instructions

Rim your glass with coconut flakes. Dip the rim of a cocktail glass in the corn syrup and then in the coconut flakes. Set aside.

In a blender, add the ice, pineapple juice, blue curacao, rum, and cream of coconut. Blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture into the glasses and serve immediately.

Enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 368kcal | Carbohydrates: 44g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Sodium: 49mg | Potassium: 102mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 38g | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 13mg | Iron: 1mg Nutritional information given is an automatic calculation and can vary based on the exact products you use and any changes you make to the recipe. If these numbers are very important to you, I would recommend calculating them yourself.

