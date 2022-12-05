Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail

I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7DCV_0jXrWSZK00
Jack Frost Christmas CocktailPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients you need:

  Light corn syrup, for rimming glasses
  Coconut flakes, for rimming glasses
  Crushed ice
  Pineapple juice
  Blue Curacao liquor
  Light rum
  • Cream of coconut (not coconut milk)

How to rim your glass - Pour a thin layer of corn syrup onto a shallow plate. Place coconut flakes on another shallow plate. Dip the rim of a cocktail glass in the corn syrup and then in the coconut flakes. Set aside. It's that easy!

Pro-Tips

  • Cream of coconut vs. coconut milk – not at all the same thing. Make sure you are using cream of coconut, it's thick and has a rich consistency. Your grocery store will have it in the liquor aisle or your local liquor store.
  • If you prefer, you can use vodka in place of rum
  • Want it on the rocks? It's easy to do, in a shaker with ice, shake the pineapple juice, cream of coconut, the rum, and blue curacao. Strain into the glass of your choosing and enjoy.
  • Mocktail is what your looking for? No problem! Omit the rum and replace the Blue Curacao liquor with Blue Curacao Syrup for a non-alcoholic version.

Ingredients

  • Light corn syrup (rimming glasses)
  • 1/3 cup sweetened coconut flakes (rimming glasses)
  • 3-4 cups crushed ice
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1/2 cup Blue Curacao liquor
  • 1/2 cup light rum
  • 1/2 cup cream of coconut (not coconut milk)

Instructions

  • Rim your glass with coconut flakes. Dip the rim of a cocktail glass in the corn syrup and then in the coconut flakes. Set aside.
  • In a blender, add the ice, pineapple juice, blue curacao, rum, and cream of coconut. Blend until smooth.
  • Pour the mixture into the glasses and serve immediately.
  • Enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 368kcal | Carbohydrates: 44g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Sodium: 49mg | Potassium: 102mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 38g | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 13mg | Iron: 1mg Nutritional information given is an automatic calculation and can vary based on the exact products you use and any changes you make to the recipe. If these numbers are very important to you, I would recommend calculating them yourself.

References- adapted by:

Homemade Hooplah (2020, November 27) JACK FROST WINTER COCKTAIL [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://homemadehooplah.com/jack-frost-cocktail/

