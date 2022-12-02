Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies

Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.

Why do I have such an infinity for these little gems? First these drop cookies give your oven a break: they begin on your stovetop and end in the fridge, so stinkin easy! They are also perfect for making with kids and use common items from your pantry- no fancy ingredients you have to run out and purchase. It's a super easy clean-up and no raw eggs - you know what that means! Yup, you can eat the batter! Best of all this recipe makes a huge amount of cookies (5 dozen!), so if you're anything like me plan on giving some away or you too will be up 5 lbs. and feeling guilty for eating a sinful amount (and not sharing!).

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Large pinch kosher salt

Directions

Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment. Bring the sugar, milk, butter and cocoa to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, then let boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Add the oats, peanut butter, vanilla and salt, and stir to combine. Drop teaspoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, and let sit at room temperature until cooled and hardened, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Enjoy! (responsibly 😊)

References- adapted from:

Food Network Kitchen, Peanut Butter-Chocolate No-Bake Cookies [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/peanut-butter-chocolate-no-bake-cookies-recipe-2015085