Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.

Home of Carl and Vicki Mattson, Suspect Christoper Keeley Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Carl and Vicki Mattson, were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death inside of their Marshfield home in a deliberate attack. The elderly man and wife, were discovered deceased inside their home shortly before 9:30 pm on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said officers were called to the home of Carl and Vicki Mattson on Gotham Hill Drive at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check.

Marshfield police are looking for 27 year old, Christopher Keeley, in connection with the killings of Carl and Vicki Mattson. Keeley remains at large and a manhunt for the suspect is underway.

According to police, Keeley had been living with the couple. "This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals," District Attorney Tim Cruz told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning. "The individual that we are looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous."

Vicki Mattson and Carl Mattson were last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day. According to court documents, the victims were found just inside their home, evidence that a struggle had occurred. At this time it appears the couple was likely attacked last week. A friend of Keeley's asked police to do a welfare check on the home. The friend advised authorities that Keeley had been living with the couple as a favor to a family member. Keeley had been recently asked to leave the home.

Carl and Vicki Mattson, Missing dog Bailey Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Documents stated Keeley's friend told authorities that the brutal attack was over an argument over a barking dog. Keeley, who was known to carry knives, was showing erratic and "psychotic" behavior and told the friend he was feeling an urge to hurt people.

The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center issued a BOLO alert for Keeley and a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler. Investigators later recovered and secured the Jeep at a parking lot in Avon. The motor vehicle was "recovered unoccupied".

State Police described Keeley as Caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He's about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. His last known address was on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, according to police. According to Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares, Keeley may have changed his appearance and dyed his hair red.

The Mattson's dog "Bailey" is still missing.

The Marshfield State Police and Plymouth City District Attorney's Office are seeking CHRISTOPHER KEELEY, 27, in connection with a double homicide. Anyone with information should call 911; or Marshfield State Police at 774-434-5999; or Marshfield PD at 774-380-4289

References- adapted from:

Nightbridge, J.(2022, December 1), Elderly Couple Killed Inside Their Home In Targeted Attack [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://conservativestar.com/elderly-couple-killed-inside-their-home-in-targeted-attack/

McBride, J. (2022, December 1), Christopher Keeley, Marshfield Murder Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://heavy.com/news/christopher-carl-vicki-mattson/