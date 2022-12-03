Marshfield, MA

Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.

Ridley's Wreckage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsIVc_0jVE120q00
Home of Carl and Vicki Mattson, Suspect Christoper KeeleyPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Carl and Vicki Mattson, were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death inside of their Marshfield home in a deliberate attack. The elderly man and wife, were discovered deceased inside their home shortly before 9:30 pm on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said officers were called to the home of Carl and Vicki Mattson on Gotham Hill Drive at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check.

Marshfield police are looking for 27 year old, Christopher Keeley, in connection with the killings of Carl and Vicki Mattson. Keeley remains at large and a manhunt for the suspect is underway.

According to police, Keeley had been living with the couple. "This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals," District Attorney Tim Cruz told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning. "The individual that we are looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous."

Vicki Mattson and Carl Mattson were last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day. According to court documents, the victims were found just inside their home, evidence that a struggle had occurred. At this time it appears the couple was likely attacked last week. A friend of Keeley's asked police to do a welfare check on the home. The friend advised authorities that Keeley had been living with the couple as a favor to a family member. Keeley had been recently asked to leave the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSZ78_0jVE120q00
Carl and Vicki Mattson, Missing dog BaileyPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Documents stated Keeley's friend told authorities that the brutal attack was over an argument over a barking dog. Keeley, who was known to carry knives, was showing erratic and "psychotic" behavior and told the friend he was feeling an urge to hurt people.

The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center issued a BOLO alert for Keeley and a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler. Investigators later recovered and secured the Jeep at a parking lot in Avon. The motor vehicle was "recovered unoccupied".

State Police described Keeley as Caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He's about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. His last known address was on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, according to police. According to Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares, Keeley may have changed his appearance and dyed his hair red.

The Mattson's dog "Bailey" is still missing.

The Marshfield State Police and Plymouth City District Attorney's Office are seeking CHRISTOPHER KEELEY, 27, in connection with a double homicide. Anyone with information should call 911; or Marshfield State Police at 774-434-5999; or Marshfield PD at 774-380-4289

References- adapted from:

Nightbridge, J.(2022, December 1), Elderly Couple Killed Inside Their Home In Targeted Attack [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://conservativestar.com/elderly-couple-killed-inside-their-home-in-targeted-attack/

McBride, J. (2022, December 1), Christopher Keeley, Marshfield Murder Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://heavy.com/news/christopher-carl-vicki-mattson/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# breaking news# news# true crime# true crime obsessed# holiday horror

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
3483 followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

DIY Peanut Butter Dog Treats

I'm a crazy dog person, in fact I've always been a bit obsessive about my dogs. In fact one of them is sitting in my logo and you'll never guess his name ... Starts with a R and ends in a Y. I don't care I'll wear the crazy dog lady title with pride.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly

Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.

Read full story

Sugar Cookie Holiday Dip

This is the easiest holiday dip to make, it's only got a handful of ingredients (four to be exact!) and whips up in a flash. It's a great take on a holiday sugar cookie, and honestly who doesn't love sugar cookies??!! The secret weapon in this dip is Sugar Cookie Flavored Coffee Creamer, however that being said in a pinch you can use half & half or milk (including milk alternatives). I serve this dip with a side of graham crackers but you could also use lady fingers, Nella wafers or gingersnaps. Throw some colorful sprinkles on top and you have yourself a festive Holiday dip in under 5 minutes. My kids can devour a bowl of this dip during the commercial break of their favorite holiday show, so I always make a double batch... you know to get them through then following commercial break 🤣 Give this recipe a try next time you need a quick snack to serve for some unannounced guests! You will absolutely wow them!

Read full story

Reindeer Chow 🦌

We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!

Read full story

Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail

I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!

Read full story
28 comments

Coyote grabs 2-year-old in broad daylight.

A coyote grabbed a two-year-old toddler, in broad daylight, moments after her father, Ariel Eliyahuo had just removed her from her car seat and placed her next to the vehicle. The coyote had the toddler in it's jaw and dragged it several meters across the sidewalk in a bold attack outside her Woodland Hills home. Surveillance footage was able to capture this scary moment.

Read full story

Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly

My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!

Read full story
18 comments

Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies

Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.

Read full story
62 comments

Christmas Fudge

I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!

Read full story
23 comments

Parmesan Chicken Pasta

Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.

Read full story

The Spicy Ginger Man - Holiday Cocktail

This holiday season every woman or man out there needs a spicy man in his or her life! You know to keep the holiday season merry and bright! This drink had me at hazelnut liqueur and butterscotch schnapps. This drink in deliciously naughty, the buttery butterscotch schnapps mixed with the vanilla vodka is downright sinful. It's the holidays, what better time to try some fun, out of the box drinks for your holiday get togethers.

Read full story

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Martini

🎶 You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall ... 🎶The most famous reindeer of all?. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 🎶 you know the rest of the song. But did you know ,this boy was so famous they made a delicious, creamy, decadent drink just in his honor! If your looking to try something new this year, this is the drink for you!

Read full story
8 comments

Old Style Pork Chops

Most people don't make pork chops because they always turn out dry. No one wants to bite into a dry piece of sawdust. When prepared properly pork chops are one of my favorite proteins! These garlicky creamy pork chops are smothered in a delicious garlic cream sauce with whole garlic cloves! These chops pack a punch with flavor, they are moist and juicy and best of all quick and easy to make!

Read full story
29 comments

Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style

This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!

Read full story
16 comments

Grinch Cocktail

Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!

Read full story

Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way

Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.

Read full story
9 comments
Charleston, SC

Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.

Donald Gekonge and Darline Aldrich, the parents of a two-year-old child are currently in police custody. They left their toddler alone with no supervision at their apartment in Charleston, South Carolina while on a “business trip” to New York, Charleston police confirmed.

Read full story
151 comments

Marry Me Chicken

Throw out all your chicken recipes. This one is the only recipe you need to keep. Believe me you’re going to thank me. This crowd-pleaser takes juicy, tender chicken breasts and marries them with an incredible parmesan cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh basil for a rich, flavorful main course everyone will love.

Read full story
6 comments

Choosing a Healthy Holiday Poinsettia

We all love them, those gorgeous plants with the bright red leaves, poinsettia's just scream Christmas! Right now all the big box stores are unpacking their poinsettia's and getting them ready to sell to you. Whether or not you end up with a beautiful plant that will last until the New Year depends a great deal on what happens when it reaches its destination. For an easy-to-care-for plant, it’s amazing how many retailers get it fundamentally wrong! Poinsettia's are really not a difficult plant to care for, it's surprising how many retailers mishandle these beauties. This holiday season, let’s look at the Dos and Don’ts of retail poinsettias. Knowing how they’re supposed to be handled can give us great insight. Improperly cared for plants won't make it till the fat man in the red suit arrives. Knowing how to pick a healthy plant from the unhealthy ones will give you the best advantage for keeping your plate thriving over the holidays.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy