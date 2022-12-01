Christmas Fudge

I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
VARIATIONS
- Add nuts– Almonds, peanuts or walnuts work well
- Add dried fruits– Cherries, apricots, cranberries and/or raisins are good add-ins.
- Add sprinkles– Toss some colorful sprinkles on top, gently press them down with your hands so they stick.
- Add roughly chopped Oreos
- Add extracts – A little amount goes a long way. Start with 1 tsp, mint and chocolate are my favorite!
- Add marshmallows– Toss and press mini marshmallows into the mixture, after it’s poured into the pan.
- Add Reese's pieces or mini M&M's
Pro-Tips
- Use best quality of chocolate chips– Godiva, Ghirardelli, Lindt, Scharffen Berger are all a bit expensive but taste incredibly rich and are my favorite. However, Nestle Toll House chocolate chips work well too.
- Can you freeze fudge? Yes! Fudge has to be double wrapped and stored in an air tight container to prevent freezer burns.
- How to store fudge? Place it in an air tight container for up to 1 week in Fridge. Let it come to room temperature before serving.
- Lining pan is a must! Use wax paper because this prevents the mixture from sticking to pan. Overhang the wax paper on the sides so that it’s easy to remove.
- Use sharp knife for cutting perfect slices
8x8 pan required- makes 16 delicious pieces
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups Chocolate chips, Semisweet
- 1 can Sweetened condensed milk, 14 oz. can
- 1/4 cup Butter, Unsalted, Cut into small pieces
HOW TO MAKE EASY CHOCOLATE FUDGE IN MICROWAVE?
- Add ingredients into a microwave safe bowl
- Heat the ingredients in the microwave. Mix every 30 seconds until everything is fully melted
- Pour the mixture into an 8×8 square pan lined with wax paper.
- Place the fudge in the refrigerator to chill for 2-3 hours
- Once cooled, cut with a sharp knife and dig in!
