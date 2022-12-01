Parmesan Chicken Pasta

Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
Pro Tips:
- Use thinly-sliced skinless, boneless chicken breasts or chicken tenderloin meat. Either cut of meat will work.
- Use shredded Parmesan cheese. Do not use grated Parmesan cheese. I usually buy a block of Parmesan cheese and shred it myself, I think it makes the best texture for the sauce.
- You can use cooked spinach, frozen spinach, or fresh spinach. All will work.
- Cook your bacon crispy, adds great texture to the pasta
PREP TIME: 20 mins, COOK TIME: 20 mins, TOTAL TIME: 40 mins, SERVINGS: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 lb. chicken (skinless, boneless chicken breasts or tenderloins)
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (thyme, oregano, basil - combined)
- salt to taste
- 1.5 cups heavy cream or 1/2 & 1/2
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese shredded
- 5 tomatoes (medium, chopped in large cubes) or 14.5oz can of tomatoes
- 3 cups fresh spinach or 1 cup cooked spinach
- 5 garlic cloves minced
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes crushed
- 8 bacon strips cooked crispy, drained off fat, and crumbled
- 10 oz penne pasta
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese shredded, for serving
Instructions
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet, on medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook on on medium-high heat for 4 minutes. While it cooks, sprinkle the uncooked sides of the chicken with paprika, Italian seasoning, and salt. Flip the chicken over, and cook on the other side for 3 more minutes on medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low-medium and cook, covered, for several minutes until no longer pink in the center. Remove chicken from the pan and keep chicken warm.
- To the same pan (but without chicken), add heavy cream and bring to gentle boil. Only after the heavy cream starts boiling, add shredded Parmesan cheese. Immediately reduce to simmer (low-medium heat) and stir, while simmering, until the cheese melts and the sauce is creamy, for about 1 or 3 minutes.
- To the same pan with the creamy sauce, add chopped tomatoes, fresh spinach, garlic, crushed red pepper. Stir in the sauce on medium heat just until the spinach starts to wilt and sinks into the sauce. Add ⅔ of the cooked chicken (sliced into small strips) and half the bacon (already cooked). Mix everything. Remove from heat.
- In the meantime bring a large pot of water to boil, add pasta, and cook according to instructions (usually 10 to 15 minutes). Drain the pasta.
- Add cooked pasta to the skillet with the sauce and reheat on low heat. When ready to serve, top the pasta with the remaining half of bacon and the remaining ⅓ of the cooked chicken.
- When serving, top the pasta with ½ cup of shredded Parmesan cheese.
- Enjoy!
Julia's Album, (2018, February 18), Chicken and Bacon Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes in Garlic Cream Sauce [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://juliasalbum.com/chicken-and-bacon-pasta-with-spinach-and-tomatoes-in-garlic-cream-sauce/
Comments / 0