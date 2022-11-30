Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style

This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!

Copy Cat Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

You don't need anything fancy to make this. You should have on hand frozen hash browns, butter, cream of chicken soup, cheddar cheese, sour cream, onion, salt and pepper. If you don't have frozen hash browns, you can use fresh potatoes grated.

This is a great recipe to freeze. lasts about 4 months. Tightly wrap your casserole in plastic wrap, squeeze out as much as air as possible - pressing the wrap into your casserole. Then add an extra layer of foil for added protection from freezer burn. Easy, peasy!

Prep Time: 15 minutes, 50 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes, Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 bag (30 oz) frozen hash browns, thawed

8 tbsp (1 stick) butter, melted

1 can (10 ¾ oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup;

1 small onion, chopped

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded, divided

1 cup sour cream

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix chopped onion, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add sour cream and cream of chicken soup, mix well. Then, add hash browns and melted butter, mix until combined.

Grease 9x11 inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Spoon the hash brown mixture to the pan, spread evenly. Then, sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 45-60 mins until ready.

Enjoy!

