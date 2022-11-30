Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!

The "Grinch" Cocktail Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

The Grinch Cocktail is an eye popping and gorgeous green color and has the unique flavors of melon, lemon-lime, and cherry. This cocktail is a light and fruity alcoholic beverage that's perfect for the holidays. It absolutely makes a statement and if you're the one holding the Christmas festivities, you want it to be epic! Forewarning, these naughty drinks are as fun to drink as they are to look at, so keep that in mind. You don't want to be turned into the grinch the next morning!

This cocktail is flavored with Midori, a melon liqueur, which also gives the cocktail its green vibe. It's not overpowering or strong, which makes it a great mixer for festive drinks like this holiday cocktail. Rum and ginger ale or seven up soda finish off the drink. If you're not a rum fan or don't have any, you can substitute the rum for triple sec or vodka. All three versions are delicious, triple sec is a nice orange flavor that works well with the Midori. I tried vanilla vodka in this recipe and it was heaven.

The cherry on top represents the grinch's heart before it grew three sizes that day, and who doesn't love cherries??

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces midori liqueur

1 ounce clear rum *

5 ounces ginger ale or 7-up soda

1 maraschino cherry

red sanding sugar - optional

Instructions

Dip your glass in ginger ale/lemon lime soda and cover the rim with red sanding sugar. Fill your glass with ice. Add your Midori liqueur and rum*. Top with ginger ale/lemon lime soda and stir gently to combine.

Top with a maraschino cherry and enjoy.

*Can substitute, vodka (plain, whipped cream or vanilla flavor) or triple sec for the rum

