Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way

Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.

Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

This recipe is a hit with everyone, young and old, picky eater or not, you're going to enjoy it. It's so easy to make, makes your house smell incredible and I can assure you everyone will make it home in time for supper!

Can You Use Frozen Chicken Breasts For Slow Cooker Chicken And Gravy? It is best to thaw your chicken overnight in the refrigerator so it thaws completely. This prevents the chicken from draining excess water which can make the dish watery. Nobody likes watery gravy!

Freeze: This dish keeps well in the freezer for up to 3 months. Cool completely and seal tightly. Allow to thaw in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.

INGREDIENTS

Chicken

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

3 medium chicken breasts

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Gravy

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 cups chicken broth, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons chicken bouillon

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

3/4 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon cracked red pepper (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

In a small bowl, combine salt, garlic powder, paprika and pepper. Mix to combine. Place chicken breasts on a large plate, drizzle with olive oil, and then sprinkle the seasoning onto each breast, both sides. Transfer to a lightly greased 6-quart slow cooker. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk the flour into the butter and cook for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and slowly whisk in 2 cups chicken broth. Whisk cornstarch with remaining 1 cup chicken broth then whisk into the saucepan, along with the chicken bouillon and all the seasonings. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly, and continue to simmer until thickened to the consistency of gravy. Pour over chicken in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 4-5 hours, until chicken is tender enough to shred. Shred chicken and cook on low for an additional 20 minutes. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve over mashed potatoes, egg noodles or rice. Enjoy!

Cock Pot Chicken and Gravy Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

References- adapted from:

Amy's Recipe Book (2021, May 18), Slow Cooker Chicken and Gravy [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.amysrecipebook.com/slow-cooker-chicken-and-gravy/