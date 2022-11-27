Throw out all your chicken recipes. This one is the only recipe you need to keep. Believe me you’re going to thank me. This crowd-pleaser takes juicy, tender chicken breasts and marries them with an incredible parmesan cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh basil for a rich, flavorful main course everyone will love.

Marry Me Chicken Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

What Makes This Recipe So Delicious

The theory behind this scrumptious dish is if your partner isn’t already head-over-heels in love with you then one bite of this chicken recipe will have them ready to propose! Of course, I can’t guarantee this, but that’s the theory behind the name! Marry me chicken is a dish so delectable you’ll have that warm fuzzy feeling, hear love songs in your ears and see hearts floating in the air. Your significant other may even feel compelled to profess their undying adoration. Serve with caution. I may or may not have been asked the big question upon serving this deliciousness, that being said we were already married, but still a super sweet gesture!

I may or may not have been asked the big question upon serving this deliciousness, that being said we were already married, but still a super sweet gesture! Easy, easy and did I say easy? Given the rich flavors and depth to this sauce it’s crazy how simple this dish is to make! Served over a bed of Angel hair pasta, Ahhhmazing!!

Marry me chicken is a great make-ahead option if you’re meal prepping! Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 4 days.

Stars of the show!

Chicken – That's a given right ??!? This recipe calls for boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but we love using chicken thighs in this recipe. Just keep in mind , bone-in chicken will make your cook time a little longer!

Sun Dried Tomatoes – These sweet and tangy little gems add incredible flavor. You can use fresh tomatoes or canned fire roasted. They’ll have a little less flavor and tang but your marry me chicken will still be amazing!

Heavy Cream – The thickness of the heavy cream gives the sauce some richness and some depth to the body of the sauce. If you want to lighten up the sauce, you could use half-n-half. The consistency would still be a little thin, but not as much thanks to the cream in the half-n-half.

Basil - So I'm borderline obsessed with fresh basil, so this little herb will always be a star in my book, in fact I always use much more basil than called for, like I said I'm a bit obsessed.

Pro Tips

For extra flavor, add some of the oil from the sun dried tomatoes to the skillet with the olive oil. Searing the chicken in the tomato oil gives a really nice flavor and adds some nice color to the chicken!

Freshly grated parmesan cheese is much tastier than store bought. Do yourself a favor at least once grate it yourself- you won’t be disappointed.

To ensure a creamy, smooth sauce take your sauce off the heat to stir in the parmesan and mix in small portions at a time.

Marry Me Chicken Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Ingredients

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil

▢ 3 large chicken breasts approximately 1 ½ to 2pounds

▢ salt to taste

▢ pepper to taste

▢ 2 cloves garlic minced

▢ ¾ cup chicken broth

▢ ½ cup heavy cream

▢ ⅓ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

▢ ½ cup sun dried tomatoes

▢ 2 teaspoon dried oregano

▢ ⅓ cup fresh basil chopped up

▢ ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ basil chiffonaded, for garnish (yes more basil!)

Instructions