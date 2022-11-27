Choosing a Healthy Holiday Poinsettia

We all love them, those gorgeous plants with the bright red leaves, poinsettia's just scream Christmas! Right now all the big box stores are unpacking their poinsettia's and getting them ready to sell to you. Whether or not you end up with a beautiful plant that will last until the New Year depends a great deal on what happens when it reaches its destination. For an easy-to-care-for plant, it’s amazing how many retailers get it fundamentally wrong! Poinsettia's are really not a difficult plant to care for, it's surprising how many retailers mishandle these beauties. This holiday season, let’s look at the Dos and Don’ts of retail poinsettias. Knowing how they’re supposed to be handled can give us great insight. Improperly cared for plants won't make it till the fat man in the red suit arrives. Knowing how to pick a healthy plant from the unhealthy ones will give you the best advantage for keeping your plate thriving over the holidays.

Healthy Poinsettia Plant Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

1. Proper Unpacking of Plants:

Poinsettia's are shipped in cardboard boxes. These boxes help to protect the delicate leaves during transit and assist in protecting this southern plant from the cold. One of the first things that usually go wrong with poinsettias, happens when they first their destination. When the shipment of poinsettia's arrive, it's very important they be removed from their cardboard boxes.

I wonder how often that happens? Let's face it with the holiday sales, deals and the increased traffic in all the stores, the poinsettia's in the cardboard boxes are not necessarily the priority. Just like bananas, poinsettia release ethylene gas. Ethylene is an important plant hormone released throughout the growing cycle of poinsettia and controls things like when the bracts turn red and when the plant drops its leaves for the season.

If the plants aren’t unpacked right away, levels of ethylene gas can quickly reach a point where it will suffocate the plant. Opening up the boxes quickly is even more important if the plants had to travel a great distance to the store.

Think of how frustrated you are when you get these delicious green banana's so you can eat them at the perfect ripeness, to only find that in a matter of days your banana's went from green to brown spotted and rotten. That is due to the bananas not being unpacked when arriving at the store in a timely manner. The same can happen with your gorgeous poinsettia's, ethylene gas will drastically shorten the life of your plant. If a plant is exposed too much then it's done for the season, and you can expect Santa won't be putting his eyes on this one.

What to Look For:

Suffocated plants look droopy and sad. If severe these plants will already be dropping leaves. Walk on by these plants, especially if it's early in the season, these plants are dead men walking. Be observant to the bracts (the colored leaves) and look for any curling, limpness or dried discolored leaves. If you purchase a poinsettia where they wrap it up for you, be sure to unwrap it as soon as you get it home.

Poinsettia Plants Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

2. Plant Location and Placement in Store:

Every year while out Christmas Shopping, I find myself at a big box home improvement stores and Walmart and every year the poor sweet poinsettia's are sitting by the big front doors. I swear to you I can see them shivering. Most retailers treat poinsettias as impulse buys. We've all done it, you walk by and grab 1 or 2 and drop in the cart. They are sitting right there and of course they are on sale. It’s so easy to do on your way into the store, especially if you weren’t planning on buying a poinsettia in the first place. It's not so holly jolly when you know these plants are on the verge of giving up and dropping all their leaves.

Just as a reminder, poinsettias are tropical plants and do not tolerate cold temperatures. Much like myself they do well in consistent temperatures between 65-75 degrees. Keep this in mind when you get your plant home, the quickest ways to knock them out for the season, is place them in a drafty location.

What to Look For:

This is a no brainer, purchase your poinsettia from a store that doesn’t keep them right at the front door. Hint – it’s not Walmart. Try your local nursery or find a place that doesn't keep these heat loving plants smack dab in front of the nonstop automatic doors.

3. Water - What's that?

In general, most big box retailers don’t feel the need to train their staff on the care and feeding of a seasonal (and often disposable) plant that’s only in the store for about six weeks. This leads to two watering fates- waterlogged or desert dry. We all know the holidays are a busy time, especially for those poor souls working retail. It’s not uncommon for poinsettia to be underwatered. The plants usually move fast and end up in someone’s home before they even need to be watered. But as we get closer to Christmas the poinsettia sales slow. The longer the plant is on display the easier it is to overlook their watering needs.

Waterlogged plants. Poinsettias do not like wet feet. They’re quite susceptible to root rot. Most poinsettias come in a plastic or foil sleeve. This helps to protect the store floor and your furniture however it's not good for drainage. In the stores these plants end up being watered haphazardly and sit with water in the bottom of the sleeve for days. Root rot can easily develops with these conditions, shortening the holiday season for your poinsettia or being it's demise.

What to Look For:

It’s easier to correct an underwatered poinsettia than one that’s waterlogged. Stick your finger in the soil; if the top inch of the soil is dry, you can water it once you get it home. If the soil is completely dry move on to the next plant. Make sure you pick up the plant and pull it out of the sleeve: water sitting on the bottom? Move on to the next plant. What do the leaves look like? If they are yellowing around the tips or edges, chances are it's been sitting in water.

If you are gifting or want a plant that's going to last, do yourself a favor and look for a holiday poinsettias from a local garden center or reputable nursery. Not only do these folks know what they’re doing, you’re more likely to walk out with a healthy plant that will last you for years to come. They will also wrap it up for you to protect it for the chilly ride home. Plus, it’s one more way to ‘shop small’ during the holidays.

Poinsettia Plant Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

References- adapted from:

Besemer, T. (2022, November 14), 3 Ways Stores Ruin Poinsettias + How to Pick a Plant That Will Last ‘Til Christmas [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.ruralsprout.com/choose-poinsettia/