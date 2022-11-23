The Internet stirred up - is time travel possible after "cellphone" spotted in WWII picture?

Internet home investigators think they've spotted a man with a cellphone in this WWII picture Photo by Kristan Hoffman

This photo was first posted in Facebook group Gamlar Ljosmyndir (Iceland) by user Kristjan Hoffmann in 2016. It was captioned as follows: “One thing that draws attention to this beautiful picture is that above the window, in the corner in the middle of the picture, a man is leaning and is on a cellphone,” according to the Facebook post.

People, like most things like this, are split down the middle. Some are stumped, letting their imaginations run wild. They are saying he's in a stupor, wearing different clothes, standing alone, has a striking scarf, and acting like "we do today." Some say he simply had a pipe in his hand and was itching his ear at the time of the photo. Or he was possibly checking to see if his watch was still working. Photo circa 1938-40s.

Another user of that Facebook page, likens him to Dr. Who.

The pic has found its way on to this YouTube video, " Time Travel Possible? Evidence Says Yes | 9 Time Travelers caught on film" by The Why Files. This compilation of different unexplainable stories will definitely make you scratch your head!

One of the most compelling arguments in this video (despite our gentleman above) is the Dupont factory worker, who appears to be walking out of the factory, in 1938, talking on a cell phone. The thing is, cell towers clearly did not exist then. Was this some sort of military technology? Was it some sort of other gadget from the Dupont factory?

1938 cellphone user? Photo by scoopview

Believers say she's walking out of the factory, trying out this new "cellphone", walking and talking to someone else on a "phone" to her right, that utilizes radio waves. Some comments on this YouTube video in fact state he is the grandson to this woman, and she was trying out a "cellular like device", and even had it in a glass box somewhere in his attic. Others believe she's simply talking to her friends around here, possibly holding onto a pocket watch or some sort of makeup container.

Whether you believe in time travel or not, some of the topics and pictures we've discussed to day sure are just plain strange. Is this all just a case of perfect timing, camera angles, and imagination? I'll leave that up to you to decide! Happy Travels Travelers!

