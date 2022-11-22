Pumpkin Pie Thanksgiving Dip

Pumpkin Pie Dip with Nilla Vanilla Wafers and Ginger Snaps Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Looking for a delicious dip that everyone in the family will enjoy, young, old and even grumpy Aunt Edna? Look no further, this dip is so easy to make, you can whip it up in about 10 minutes. It can be made a head of time, and last in the fridge for up to 4 days so it's ready to go for when those first guests begin arriving at the house. It's a no bake dip so it doesn't use any precious oven space and it's a great way to use up any left over pumpkin from your baking. I love this recipe for it's simplicity and ease. My daughter made this last year for her Friendsgiving and it was a hit. I like to pair this dip with Nilla vanilla wafers or ginger snaps but graham crackers and apples will also work well.

What's in this dip?

1.Cream cheese - perfect match to offset the sweetness of the powdered sugar and cool whip

2.Powdered sugar: You can also use a packet of instant vanilla pudding instead of the powdered sugar.

3.Pumpkin puree: Make sure to use a canned pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie filling or pumpkin pie mix. You can also make your own pumpkin puree if your feeling energetic. Cut up one small sugar pumpkin, remove the seeds, and bake the pumpkin pieces at 375° F for one hour on a large baking pan covered with foil. Once soft, remove the pumpkin from the oven and allow the pieces to cool. Remove the skin by peeling it off with a pairing knife. Place pumpkin in a food processor and purée until smooth.

4.Pumpkin spice, cinnamon

5. vanilla extract

6.Whipped topping or cool whip

RECOMMENDED TOOLS

Mixing bowl

Hand mixer or stand mixer

Rubber spatula

INGREDIENTS

▢8 oz cream cheese room temperature

▢1 cup powdered sugar

▢½ cup pumpkin puree

▢½ teaspoon of cinnamon

▢1½ teaspoon pumpkin spice

▢1½ cups whipped topping cool whip

▢1 teaspoon vanilla

▢Nilla vanila wafers, gingersnaps, graham crackers or apples

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium sized mixing bowl, whip together the cream cheese and powdered sugar and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy. To make the dip extra fluffy, make sure to beat together the cream cheese and powdered sugar for at least 1-2 minutes.

Add the pumpkin puree, cinnamon and pumpkin spice, whip until fully incorporated.

Using a rubber spatula, fold in the whipped topping.

Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Serve with your favorite dippers, enjoy.

References- adapted from:

