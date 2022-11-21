Cranberry Lime Holiday Margarita

Let's start this Thanksgiving week off right! Is it just me or are you too saying, "where did the time go?". I don't know how the holidays sneak up on us so quickly! All year we wait for turkey day and before you know it, it's right here knocking on our door! Soon you'll have a house full of friends and family, lots of delicious food laid out on the table waiting to be devoured, and oodles of decadent desserts. What better way to get the festivities started than offering up that perfect Thanksgiving Margarita. I'm going to be honest, I'm a lover of cocktails, and anything cranberry, so this is a win/win in my book. This margarita is seriously good, so easy to make and has the seasonal flavors we love!

Cranberry Margaritas

Do I need to say anymore? Anyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with margaritas, so the only reasonable thing to do for the holiday season was to whip up a big batch of this delectable drink! Cheers to that! Who doesn't love a good margarita, the fresh lime, salt rimmed glass (or sugar your choice!) and that sweet and tart cranberry juice?!? Liquid heaven in a glass! In my opinion this margarita is so easy to make and tasty, it should be enjoyed throughout the year, not just during the holidays!

Cranberry Margarita R.Gerner/Canva

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups cranberry juice (100% juice is best!)

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

3/4 cup tequila or more

1/2 cup orange-flavored liqueur, such as Cointreau or Triple Sec

ice cubes or frozen cranberries!

INSTRUCTIONS

Stir all ingredients together until blended. Serve over ice, in raw sugar or coarse sea salt-rimmed glasses, garnished with fresh cranberries and lime wedges. Cheers!

