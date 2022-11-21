Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Martini

Holiday Ham and Cheese Bread Pudding

I was cleaning out my freezer the other morning. Knowing full well that the holidays are here and we’re absolutely going to need to make room. It was time that I address the 50 ice packs that we’ve never used and make space for the extra turkey we bought for thanksgiving. With the great sale prices we always buy 2, one for thanksgiving and one for the dead of winter. As I was unloading the last of my never used ice packs, way in the back far corner of our freezer I found a very sad package of English muffins. I hate to waste anything, so I knocked off the ice, took them out and declared to my family “English muffins for breakfast this week”! Needless to say the next morning when I reached for my breakfast I found some very hard and frost bitten bread lumps. I’m not even sure you could call it bread anymore. So I stood there determined to not toss these lumps right into the garbage. Then it came to me … I was going to make a savory bread pudding. These hard little English muffins would be the perfect vehicle to soak up some fluffy egg goodness! In all honesty any type of dry or stale bread will work, but these English muffins worked better than I could have imagined.