Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Martini

I love anything pumpkin, so I had to try this recipe, and I'm so glad I did! I'm not usually a martini drinker, but this martini is the exception. The flavors of vanilla and white chocolate with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg are divine and then add on the ginger cookie rimmed glass! Stop it ... it almost makes this drink a dessert, it's sweet and absolutely sinful. It tastes like a boozy pumpkin pie, it's almost naughty. Honestly... what’s not to like? Because of its sweetness and richness, this drink would be paired well with some smoky grilled meats. Anyone out there smoking a turkey this year? We smoke a turkey every year, you can guess what I'll be drinking out by the smoker.
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Ingredients
- 2 ounces vanilla vodka or whipped cream vodka
- 2 ounces white creme de cacao
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1.5 tablespoons of pumpkin puree (pie mix)
- 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 dash of ground nutmeg (for garnish)
- Finely crushed ginger cookie or graham cracker (for the rim)
- Whipped cream
Instructions
- Rim two martini glasses with finely crushed ginger cookie.
- Put the pumpkin puree into a cocktail shaker with a couple of ice cubes.
- Shake it at least 10-15 times to break it up. You need to give it a serious shake
- Add more ice.
- Add the vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, cream and pumpkin pie spice .
- Shake thoroughly to further break up the puree. I use this rule, shake it till it's so cold your hand turns almost numb! This will get your drink well mixed and iceberg cold!
- Strain into the martini glasses.
- Sprinkle the ground nutmeg on top for garnish and add a dollop of whipped cream.
- Bottoms Up!
References: adapted from-
Mixy (2022, July 17), Pumpkin Pie Martini [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://mixthatdrink.com/pumpkin-pie-martini-mixthatdrink-original/
