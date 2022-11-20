Honey Crisp Sangria - The Taste of The Holiday Season

I live in Upstate New York, when I tell you my home is surrounded by apple orchards, I mean it's literally surrounded by apple orchards. My all time favorite apple is the Honey Crisp, It has the best crunch and that sweet, tart flavor in unbeatable. I could eat myself into an apple coma, picking these little gems right off the tree. If you've never had an apple straight off the tree, you have no idea what your missing, those apples you get at the grocery store DO NOT COMPARE!! Any reason to add apples to our plate OR glasses is a must during this time of year.

Honey Crisp Apple Sangria

Honey Crisp Apple Sangria R.Gerner/Canva

If I tell you that this honey crisp apple sangria is a staple in our refrigerator in the fall ... would you judge me? Try this, and you too will have a fridge full! You're going to want to make a big batch, it's the drink to make this season. This is the perfect cocktail to make a day ahead of time, it gives your sangria a chance to meld all those yummy flavors together. Those crunchy apples and spices make the perfect union with your red wine and brandy. Clear a spot in the fridge and get your glass ready, you're going to love this.

Ingredients

3 cinnamon sticks (plus more for garnish)

3 honey crisp apples, chopped

2 oranges, thinly sliced

1 (750 ml) bottle red wine (don't get fancy a pinot noir will work just fine or a light bodied Spanish variety - tempranillo)

1 and 3/4 cups apple cider

1/2 cup brandy

1/4 cup orange juice (or juice from 2 medium oranges)

juice from 1 lemon

juice from 1 lime

club soda, to taste

Instructions

Place the cinnamon sticks, apples, and orange slices in a large pitcher. Add wine, apple cider, brandy, orange juice, lemon and lime juice. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 6 – 24 hours. Taste; if you’d like it to be sweeter, add 1-2 Tablespoons granulated sugar or honey. If you’d like a cinnamon-sugar rim (highly recommended), moisten the rim of your glasses with water, turn the glass upside down and dip it into a mix of cinnamon and sugar. Pour in the sangria with fruit* and add a splash of club soda (don't leave this out, the fizz is wonderful with the sangria!). Garnish with a cinnamon stick. Cheers!

