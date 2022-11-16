The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.

I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …
This cranberry jalapeño dip is so easy to make, you can make it as spicy as you want and adjust the sweetness to your tastebuds. This dip checks all the boxes for a great holiday dip! Cranberries- check, gorgeous festive red and green colors- check, crowd pleaser- double check!! There are very few things that I’ve made that had so many people asking, “Can you please send me this recipe?!” I’ve declared to my family that this is my official dish to pass for all Thanksgiving and Christma’s because it’s just too perfect not to be served. Learning from my past mistake, I now make a double batch, one for me and one as my dish to pass!
Don’t forget the most important steps:
1. Refrigerate OVERNIGHT and
2. Strain the cranberries BEFORE you put them on the cream cheese! You don’t want it to be runny!
Tart cranberries, spicy jalapeños and sweet sugar come together to create a delicious holiday appetizer that will have your guests begging for the recipe!
Ingredients
- 12 oz fresh, uncooked cranberries
- 1/4 cup green onion
- 1-2 fresh jalapeño peppers (remove seeds and rib to decrease the spice)
- 2 Tbsp. cilantro (optional)
- 3/4 to 1 Cup sugar (according to taste)
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juce
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 16 oz. cream cheese (whipped)
Instructions
- Chop cranberries by hand or with a hand food chopper (It is best to not use a food processor, makes your cranberries runny)
- Chop green onion, jalapeño peppers and cilantro. For mild jalapeños remove seeds and rib to decrease the spice.
- In a medium-sized bowl, add chopped cranberries, green onion, cilantro and jalapeños.
- Add sugar, lemon juice and salt on top of cranberry mixture and stir gently until blended.
- Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.
- Take cranberry mixture out of the refrigerator and stir all ingredients together. Strain out all liquid using a collander
- Whip softened cream cheese with hand mixer until smooth (about 2 minutes) and spread cream cheese over bottom of a 9x9 dish.
- Pour cranberry mixture atop cream cheese and keep in refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Use a spoon to spread over your favorite crackers
- Enjoy!!!
