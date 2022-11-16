The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.

Cranberry Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip S. Finch

I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …

This cranberry jalapeño dip is so easy to make, you can make it as spicy as you want and adjust the sweetness to your tastebuds. This dip checks all the boxes for a great holiday dip! Cranberries- check, gorgeous festive red and green colors- check, crowd pleaser- double check!! There are very few things that I’ve made that had so many people asking, “Can you please send me this recipe?!” I’ve declared to my family that this is my official dish to pass for all Thanksgiving and Christma’s because it’s just too perfect not to be served. Learning from my past mistake, I now make a double batch, one for me and one as my dish to pass!

Don’t forget the most important steps:

1. Refrigerate OVERNIGHT and

2. Strain the cranberries BEFORE you put them on the cream cheese! You don’t want it to be runny!

Tart cranberries, spicy jalapeños and sweet sugar come together to create a delicious holiday appetizer that will have your guests begging for the recipe!

Ingredients

12 oz fresh, uncooked cranberries

1/4 cup green onion

1-2 fresh jalapeño peppers (remove seeds and rib to decrease the spice)

2 Tbsp. cilantro (optional)

3/4 to 1 Cup sugar (according to taste)

1 Tbsp. lemon juce

1/8 tsp. salt

16 oz. cream cheese (whipped)

Instructions