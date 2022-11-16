Snow is here! Easy tips on how to keep your pet safe this winter.

Border collie in Snow R.Gerner/Canva

Old man winter showed up last night! We got our first snow fall with some minor accumulation, but weather reports are calling for much more this weekend with temperatures dropping into the low 20's! Now is a good time to make sure our four legged friends are taken care of in the upcoming cold, winter months. Temperatures below freezing along with wind chill can be dangerous and down right deadly for our domesticated pets.

Our furry friends will thank you if you follow these tips during the cold winter months!

Indoor pet tips

When temperatures plummet into the single digits during severe weather dogs should be let out only to relieve themselves. Senior dogs as well as younger dogs should be limited on time spent outdoors as their bodies don't regulate temperatures as well. Dogs with shorter coats such as American Pitbull Terriers will not tolerate the cold as well as your thicker coat breeds such as Siberian Huskies. Put a coat on those shorter breed dogs to help keep them warm. Cats should be kept indoors if possible or inside a barn with adequate cold weather housing. In other words make them a warm place to sleep off the floor and away from drafts.

Dog in winter sweater R.Gerner/Canva

Use “pet friendly” ice remover or sand around your home. When taking your bestie out for a walk at the local recreation area or dog park remember to remove ice, salt and caked mud from your pet's paws prior to coming home. Not only will this save their paws from irritation and sores it’ll help save your floors from constantly sweeping and mopping up debris.

Paw wax or doggie booties aid in keeping your pets paws protected. Just remember to wipe those waxy paws off once back in the home. We wouldn’t want to make the kitchen floor into an indoor doggie skating rink!

Keep your pets bed away from drafts, add an additional blanket or two for during those cold nights or better yet create some room on the couch for snuggles.

Ridley J lounging on the couch S. Finch

Indoor dogs typically receive less exercise during cold weather and therefore may require fewer calories. If you can deflect a doggie riot you may want to consider feeding smaller portions in order to avoid weight gain. If your weak like me the next best option is to look for ways to keep them busy with indoor enrichment (which may require a few treats here and there, I won’t tell anyone!). Get the whole family involved, it’ll be fun for all and get everyone off their phones!

Outdoor pet tips

Every state/county is different so check your state laws/county ordinances for specific husbandry requirements. A good rule of thumb ALL companion animals must be provided shelter from the elements, food and fresh water. In severe weather, don’t be a jerk - just bring them inside.

Cold weather means higher calorie burn (helps to regulate body temperature), be sure to increase your pets daily intake of food. This is especially true for your farm animals. Make sure your goats, horses and cows have plenty of hay to help keep them warm!

Check for frostbite, especially around the ears, nose and paws.

Water, water, water - don’t let it freeze and make sure your pet has access to it at all times. Your pet should always have access to clean drinking water.

Pick up all chemical spills i.e.: antifreeze, vehicle fluids etc. - one lick of the sweet-tasting antifreeze fluid can be fatal to an animal. If you don’t believe me check out an episode of dateline!

Chemical dangers R.Gerner/Canva

Always knock on the hood of your vehicle prior to starting it. Cats are notorious for climbing into car engines or wheel wells looking for warmth. You don't want to be half way to Baldwinsville with a cat in your car engine. That's an immediate stop at a local vet clinic! Take the time and knock a few times, it may save a life!

The best we can do for our favorite fluffy butt is to be prepared. Our pets provide such love and companionship- aren’t they worth it?

References- adapted from:

ASPCA- Cold Weather Safety Tips [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/cold-weather-safety-tips

Imperial Animal Hospital, Inc.- Winter Pet Safety [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://imperialvets.com/winter-pet-safety/