"I'll be there for you" The Jennifer Aniston salad

Have you tired it? Do you love it? The Jennifer Aniston Salad is one of the hottest recipes this year, thanks to the momentum it received on social media, especially TicToc. It was thought that this bulgur wheat or quinoa salad with chickpeas, cucumbers, red onions, fresh herbs, feta cheese and pistachios was THE salad that Jennifer ate every day while on the set of Friends. According to a Los Angeles times article, Aniston’s fellow co-stars (Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox) said the real salad recipe Jennifer Aniston ate on Friends was a “doctored up” Cobb salad, to which she added chickpeas and turkey bacon. Nevertheless, this salad is killer, it's high protein, crunchy and so good for you. It makes a large serving that will help get you through your work week and keep you fueled all day long. I think we should call this the "I'll be there for you" improved Jennifer Aniston Salad (see what I did there?).
Ingredients
- Bulgur Wheat: If you are gluten free then use quinoa. Bulgur wheat has a light and nutty taste with a bit of a chewy consistency.
- Chicken or Vegetable Stock: I cook the bulger wheat in stock or broth to give it more flavor. You can use water if you want.
- Chickpeas: Chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, are high in fiber and protein.
- Cucumber: Any type will do, but I prefer the smaller crunchy cucumbers, I leave peels on for added nutrients and a burst of color.
- Red Onion: Diced red onion adds a spicy nice crunch to the salad. In my opinion all salads need red onion!
- Fresh Herbs: What I love most about this salad is the fresh herbs! The fresh mint and parsley flavor, really makes the dish shine. Fresh herbs are full of antioxidants and vitamins.
- Pistachios: The salty, satisfying crunch adds lots of flavor and protein. You could also use chopped walnuts, almonds or cashews.
- Feta Cheese: Crumbled feta cheese adds a sharp and tangy flavor. I also like to eat this salad with goat cheese and it's just as tasty.
- Lemon Dressing: Easy combination of lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup (to taste).
For the Bulgur Wheat:
- ▢1 cup bulgur wheat* or quinoa
- ▢2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
For the Salad Dressing:
- ▢¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ▢¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ▢½ teaspoon kosher salt* more to taste
- ▢¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ▢½ -1 tbsp of honey or maple syrup
For the Salad:
- ▢ cucumber chopped (about 1 cup)
- ▢1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ▢⅓ cup red onion chopped
- ▢½ cup fresh mint chopped
- ▢½ cup fresh parsley chopped
- ▢½ cup pistachios shelled and roughly chopped
- ▢½ cup crumbled feta/goat cheese
Instructions
- To cook bulgur wheat, place bulgur and 2 cups of chicken or veggie broth in a small saucepan (with a lid) over medium heat. Bring to a boil, place the lid on, turn down the heat to low and cook until all the cooking liquid is absorbed. Let it rest while you are working on the rest of the ingredients. Right before adding it to the salad, fluff it with a fork.
- To make the salad dressing: In a mason jar (or small bowl), shake (or whisk) together lemon juice, olive oil, honey or maple syrup, salt and pepper.
- To assemble the salad: In a large salad bowl, place the now-cooked bulgur, cucumber, chickpeas, red onion, fresh herbs, pistachios, and feta cheese. Drizzle with the salad dressing. Give it a gentle toss, taste for seasoning, and add more if necessary before serving.
The Jennifer Aniston Salad is definitely worth the hype! This recipe is filling, fresh tasting with the addition of the herbs, and absolutely delicious. The hearty bulgur (or quinoa), fresh veggies, fragrant herbs, creamy feta cheese, and salty pistachios are a winning combination. This is an easy weeknight dinner, you can always add a chicken breast or pork chop with a slice of Italian bread or a weeks worth of envy worthy lunches at the office. Enjoy!
References- adapted from:
Sanford, A. (2022, August 19), Jennifer Aniston Salad [Blog Post] Retrieved by: https://foolproofliving.com/jennifer-aniston-salad/
Iowa Girl Eats, Jennifer Aniston Salad [Blog Post] Retrieved by:https://iowagirleats.com/jennifer-aniston-salad/
Williams, C. (2020 May, 15) What Is Bulgur Wheat—And What Do You Do With It? [Blog Post] Retrieved by: https://www.myrecipes.com/how-to/cooking-questions/what-is-bulgur#:~:text=What%20Does%20Bulgur%20Taste%20Like%3F&text=Bulgur's%20flavor%20is%20light%20and,from%20fine%20to%20extra%20coarse.
Comments / 1