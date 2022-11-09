Creative soap project, no lye process.

Making soap from scratch can be a bit daunting. The lye, let's face it... It's intimidating. Thankfully anyone can make soap with the melt and pour method. This is an easy way to show your creative side, make moisture rich soap, with the smells you crave. While your perfecting your melt and pour techniques, it'll help build your confidence to try cold or hot pressed soap. This is a fun project to do with the whole family and with the holidays right around the corner, a great personalized gift idea from the heart!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ER1lF_0j4fL5mv00
Calendula Goat Milk SoapS. Finch

Melt and pour soap comes in different types of premade bases. Such as goats milk, aloe, oatmeal, shea butter, glycerin, you get the idea. You can adapt whatever base you want to make it your own. The great part about these bases is saponification has already taken place. Halleluiah! That intimidating lye stage is behind you, now to the fun part, making it your own!

This process is about as easy as it comes. Grab a heat resistant container, kitchen scale, spoon and get melting! I like to melt my soap over a double boiler, it seems to work best. Once you've melted your soap you can add your favorite scents, colors and whatever pizazz or embellishments you wish! You can use a microwave, just melt your base in increments of 15-30 seconds so it doesn't create a soapy mess!

Choose Your Base

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIrzp_0j4fL5mv00
Soap BasesS. Finch

There are several different options to choose from. Make sure you find a base that fits your needs. If your looking for a good moisturizing soap, then a shea butter soap base would be beneficial, looking for a soap that has some healing properties, then a honey soap base would work. It's important to note: Not all soap bases are eco-friendly and as natural as you would want, make sure you educate yourself before investing money into a base that does not fit your wants or views. Some of the most sustainable, natural options are: Goats Milk, Honey, Shea Butter, Oatmeal and Natural Glycerin soap base.

Once your have decided on a base, now you can let those creative juices start to flow and create a soap that works well and looks great.

Additions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6pA7_0j4fL5mv00
Milk and Honey SoapS. Finch

Are you looking for a natural exfoliating soap? Himalayan sea salt, finely ground coffee or oatmeal works great. Looking for something that's a bit more organic looking? Something to add for their natural and healthy properties? Dried rosemary, lavender or calendula is delightful! Don't forget the scents! Essential oils are very beneficial for the body and preferred, however fragrance oils can also be used. I would always use a fragrance calculator to make sure you are adding the proper amount to your bases. Natural pigments or dyes such as clays, minerals, herbs, spices can also add to the uniqueness of your soaps! I make a gorgeous turmeric soap, it's vibrant and rustic looking, and I always get compliments on it. For added benefits, a natural loofah or natural sponge added into your soap creation adds not only visual appeal but it acts as a 2 in 1, soap and scrubby!

You will need to make or buy some molds to shape your soaps. The choices are endless, you could use kitchen items such as muffin trays, candy baking molds, upcycled plastic plumbing piping, etc. When buying molds, you will find an abundance of choices to choose from. No reason to restrict yourself to simple geometric shapes - let your imagination run with this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQWXj_0j4fL5mv00
Soap MoldsS. Finch

There is a lot of freedom in this project, so experiment as you go and tweak recipes that work well for you and your family. If you mess up - then just remelt your soap and try again. It's very forgiving.

Here's a favorite recipe that we use in our house- I love the smell of lavender and vanilla together and with the addition of the lavender flowers it helps to gently exfoliate.

Shea Butter Soap with Lavender and Vanilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeA8w_0j4fL5mv00
Lavender and Vanilla Shea Butter SoapS. Finch

Ingredients:

2 lbs (0.91 kg) Shea Butter Melt and Pour Soap Base

Lavender Flowers - You can use up to a 1/4 cup in this recipe

4 ml Lavender Essential Oil 40/42

6ml Vanilla Oleoresin Oil

Mold of choice

Rubbing Alcohol (to spritz)

Directions:

Cut your soap base into cubes and place in a heat resistant bowl. Your going to want to make a double boiler, so place your heat resistant bowl over a pan of boiling water, stir until fully melted. You may also melt your soap base in a microwave-safe bowl, microwave your soap base in 15-30 seconds increments until fully melted.

Gently stir in your lavender flowers, essential oils until evenly distributed. If you were to use a colorant now would be the time to add, a few drops at a time. Colorant can be very concentrated. Some bases are a suspending base, so your embellishments i.e. lavender flowers will remain evenly distributed and will not sink to the bottom of your mold. Not all bases react this way, you may have to add your embelishments after your soap has cooled a bit so it suspends better in the base.

Pour into your mold and spritz the top with rubbing alcohol to prevent bubbles from forming. This is for appearances only, it has no other function than to make your soaps look their best!

Allow to cool until fully set (don't peek!). To accelerate your cool time you can always place in the refrigerator. Release from your mold, and enjoy!

References- adapted from:

SaffireBlue (2015, February 25) Lavender, Oatmeal and Shea Soap [Blog post] Retrieved by: https://www.saffireblue.ca/resource-centre/lavender-oatmeal-shea-butter-soap-recipe/

Waddington, Elizabeth (2019, December 27) Melt and Pour Recipes Anyone Can Make [Blog Post] Retrieved by:https://www.ruralsprout.com/melt-pour-soap-recipes/

