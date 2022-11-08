Egg and hash brown mini breakfast casseroles.

Egg, Ham, Cheese & Hash Brown Mini Casseroles S .Finch-Gerner

I don’t know about you, but our mornings on the farm are always busy and hectic. With getting the animals cleaned and fed, dogs let out and kids off to school it can be a bit overwhelming. Breakfast needs to be fast, healthy and easy to prepare. We have our own flock of lovely chickens, so we try to incorporate eggs as often as possible, otherwise we find ourselves with an overabundance. This recipe is easy to make, freezes great, reheats well and makes a hearty serving. It’s the perfect start to your bustling morning. You can substitute the protein for sausage or bacon, or go vegetarian and add whatever glorious veggies you have on hand, it’s so versatile and easy to adapt to what’s hiding in the kitchen! So grab your mixing bowl, muffin tin and a spoon and let’s get cooking!

Ingredients:



2 large potatoes shredded (or 20 oz. refrigerated hash browns)

2 cups grated cheddar cheese (save a little to sprinkle on top)

8 ounce ham steak diced into small pieces

8 eggs

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. fresh ground pepper

1/2 cup spinach

1/4 cup onions

1/4 cup peppers

3 tbsp.water

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven 350 degrees. In a medium-size bowl, stir all ingredients together until well blended. Liberally grease the muffin tin. Scoop mixture into each space trying to make sure you get enough of the egg liquids. Sprinkle the tops with a little extra cheese. Place in the oven on the middle rack for about 30 min, or until golden brown.



Let these mini egg casseroles cool for a bit, then take a knife and gently scrape the edges (or you can be impatient like me and take a spoon and scoop them out!). Us adults like to put a dollop of sour cream and fresh salsa on ours, the kids grab two out of the muffin tin and head out the door. Either way … delicious! Enjoy!







