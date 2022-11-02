Pets and Rodenticide - Dispel the Myths!

Dogs and Rodenticide R.Gerner/Canva

It's that time of the year, there's a chill in the air and people are spending more time indoors. As we look to be inside where it's warm during the winter months, so do rodents and vermin. Rodenticide agents help to eliminate unwanted pests, but can be a serious hazard or even lead to death for our four legged best friends. Below are 4 misconceptions regarding rodenticide.

MYTH #1: Rat poison won't hurt my dog, he's much bigger and weighs more than a mouse or rat.

FACT: While rodenticides are somewhat dose dependent (it takes a certain amount to cause death) it takes only a VERY small amount of bait to cause a life-threatening illness. We have to remember the appetite/stomach of a dog or cat is greater than that of a mouse so it's more likely for them to ingest more. All exposure to rodenticide needs to be taken seriously. If your pet has had exposure then a call to your veterinarian, animal emergency clinic or poison control is a must!

MYTH #2: The bait is in a child/pet proof container, so my pet can't get into it.

FACT: Baits are flavored to entice vermin to eat them, which means it's also going to unfortunately entice your dog or cat. Dogs can and will chew open bait stations in the blink of an eye. They don't know that what's inside is dangerous for them. Vermin will drag pieces of bait away from the bait stations to bring them back to their den. This can leave behind a trail of poison, leaving bait accessible in different locations and up for grabs by any animal.

MYTH #3: All brands of bait are made up of the same components regardless of color, shape and brand.

FACT: There are MANY different brands of bait and they all use different ingredients with different routes of administration (pellets, blocks, soft baits, powders). Baits can look very similar and be the same color and formulation but have a different active ingredient or concentrations of active ingredients. The only reliable way to identify your rodenticide is to physically have the packaging in hand, or a product information sheet from a Pest Control Company.

MYTH #4: All rodenticides work in the same way so they are all treated the same.

FACT: Rodenticides are created to be effective in different ways based on active ingredients. Some baits cause internal bleeding while others cause dehydration, kidney failure or neurologic signs. Having the packaging is imperative in properly treating a pet that has had a rodenticide exposure.

When it comes to using rodenticides, extreme caution is advised. Rodenticides are designed to kill rodents and vermin, so having them in your home is always a risk. Keep all poisons or baits well out of paws' reach, preferably in a secured cabinet. Keep your pet out of the treated area and keep a close eye on your pet while the toxins are present.

If you suspect your pet may have ingested any form of rodenticide, please contact your veterinarian immediately or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435. Have your rodenticide packaging available to help better serve you and your pet.

