The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.

The Chase Manor Auburn New York The Chase Manor Auburn New York/ Facebook

Happy Halloween, ghouls and goblins! Today, we take you on a journey to a very haunted old farmhouse in beautiful Auburn, New York. The Spirits here are very real, very active, and very much aware of their surroundings. The Chase Manor offers investigations to all skill levels and types, private booking for Paranormal Research Teams, full tours and group parties.

Revolutionary War soldier George Weaver was awarded this property (700 acres) back in the late 1700's. He set up a homestead, and farmed the land until 1820. He then sold the land to George Casey, whom then sold it to Captain George Brown Chase in 1828. Captain Chase was a hardened Nantucket Whaler, with many years logged on the cold unforgiving sea. Construction on the home you see today was started in 1830, and completed by his civil war soldier son George R Chase in 1960.

Captain Chase R. Gerner Canva Original

Some of the history of documented hauntings go all the way back to the late 1800's. Doors open and close themselves, phantom musket gunfire has been recorded, children playing hide and seek, full bodied apparitions, Class A EVP recordings, mischievous Shadow People in the barn.. this beautiful old Manor has been likened to Grand Central Station for Spirits! The picture below shows a Native American Spirit in the red circle, and a woman in white standing with a child spirit in the blue circle. If you look close, you can see the child spirit clutching a little doll!

Three spirits caught on camera Richelle G. YouTube

The owner of The Chase Manor, World famous Psychic Medium Lorna Reynolds, can be reached by phone 315-224-8006 or by Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheChaseManor/ for bookings of the Manor, investigations, parties, tours, or even psychic readings. Book your Paranormal experience today!