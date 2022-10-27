Halloween Candy Corn Jell-O Shots

Look no further, your Halloween party just went from fun to epic with these candy corn Jell-O shots. This festive triple layered shot tastes incredible and screams Halloween! Your favorite fall candy taken up a notch. Take my word... you better make extra, these are sure to be a hit at your next party.

Who doesn’t love the spirit of Halloween with its spooky and playful nature. Its my favorite time of the year to be creative, from spooky ghoulish concoctions to sweet delights. These delicious Jell-O shots are sure to impress even the pickiest of goblins. This is a great recipe to make ahead, so you can have more time to concentrate on this years costume. 

Ingredients

  • Jell-O. Used for both color and flavor. 
  • Unflavored Gelatin (Knox)
  • Vodka. We use two different  yummy vodkas and triple sec for this recipe. Fight the urge to add extra booze stick to the recipe or the shots may not set properly. 
  • Sweetened condensed milk. Adds a sweet and creamy finish that also turns the unflavored gelatin cloudy white.

How to Make Candy Corn Jell-O Shots

Here is a quick run down on how to make candy corn Jell-O shots. This is a simple recipe to make, it just takes a bit of time and patience.

1.Create the yellow layer. Mix boiling water and lemon or pineapple Jell-O until completely dissolved. Add vanilla vodka and ice and pour into the bottom third of your shot glasses. Refrigerate until set

2. Create the orange layer. Mix the boiling water with the orange or peach Jell-O until dissolved. Add ice cubes to the triple sec and combine with the Jell-o mixture. Pour onto the yellow layer until the shot glasses are about 2/3 full. Refrigerate until set.

3.Create the white layer. Mix the boiling water with the unflavored gelatin (Knox). Add the whipped cream vodka with ice and sweetened condensed milk and mix until the ice melts. Gently pour onto the orange layer until the shot glass is full. Put in the fridge for 90 minutes or until set. 

Best Alcohol for Jell-O Shots?

Long and short of it …. Any! Vodka (both plain and flavored) and liqueurs all do well with the fruity flavors of Jell-O. Don’t worry about getting the highest quality of alcohol, the Jell-O will mask some of the flavors. 


Ingredients
Yellow Layer

  • 3 ounces Lemon or Pineapple Jell-O (your choice on flavor)
  • 1 cup Vanilla Vodka
  • 3/4 cup Boiling Water
  • Ice Cubes

Orange Layer

  • 3 ounces Orange or Peach Jell-O (your choice on flavor)
  • 1 cup Triple Sec
  • 3/4 cup Boiling Water
  • Ice Cubes

White Layer

  • .25 ounces Unflavored Gelatin- Knox
  • 1 cup Whipped Cream Vodka
  • 7 ounces Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 3/4 cup Boiling Water
  • Ice Cubes
  • Cool whip

Instructions

Yellow Layer

  • Boil 3/4 cup of water.
  • Mix the boiling water with the lemon or pineapple Jell-O until completely dissolved.
  • Measure out the cup of vanilla vodka, add ice cubes till it measures 1 1/4 cups.
  • Mix the vodka and Jell-O together until ice cubes melt.
  • Pour the mixture into your shot cups. Fill them about a third full.
  • Put into the fridge for about 90 minutes or until set.

Orange Layer

  • Boil 3/4 cup of water.
  • Mix the boiling water with the orange or peach Jell-O until completely dissolved.
  • Measure out the cup of triple sec, add ice cubes till it measures 1 1/4 cups.
  • Mix the triple sec and Jell-O together until ice cubes melt.
  • Pour the mixture onto the first layer. The shot glasses should now be 2/3 full.
  • Put into the fridge for about 90 minutes or until set.

White Layer

  • Boil 3/4 cup of water.
  • Mix the boiling water with the unflavored gelatin until completely dissolved.
  • Measure out the cup of whipped cream vodka, add ice cubes till it measures 1 1/4 cups.
  • Pour in the sweetened condensed milk and vodka into the gelatin.
  • Mix together until ice cubes melt.
  • Carefully pour the mixture onto the other layers. The shot glasses should now be full.
  • Put into the fridge for about 90 minutes or until set.
  • Top with cool whip and a piece of candy corn.

Keep candy corn Jell-O Shots refrigerated until serving. It’s best to make them a day or two before so they have plenty of time to set. Enjoy!!

