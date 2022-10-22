Keeping Your Barn Safe.

Ridley's Wreckage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7gwT_0iiCDJIf00
Red BarnS.Finch-Gerner

Everyone by me is starting to prepare for the upcoming snowy season. That means closing down our gardens, planting your bulbs for the following spring and bringing your outdoor furniture in. While the barn is home to many of our four legged (and two we don’t want to leave out the poultry!) friends it can also harbor some unforeseen dangers. While the weather is still on our side, now is the time to organize and pet proof your barn.

1. Large Animal Medications - Have a secured location for these medications. Ideally one with a lock on it (this also helps to keep little hands away from it!). Large animal medications are highly concentrated (makes sense you wouldn’t treat your 10lb. chihuahua with the same strength of medication used to treat a 700lb. horse). Even a small amount ingested could be lethal.

2. Tractor/Car Engines - Cats love to crawl in and fin-angle their way into a nice warm engine on a brisk day. Be mindful when starting up any farm machinery or vehicles. Knock on the hood a few times to alert your furry friend that it’s time to vacate.

3. Rodenticides - Can be deadly to all animals not just rodents. That means if Sly your big tough barn cat ingests a mouse killed by a rodenticide... Sly’s in trouble. Use these products very carefully. When I was a kid our neighbor killed the entire cat and dog population in a two mile radius by irresponsibly placing rodenticide under his home and all around his property. Keep all rodenticides locked away from pets and children.

4. Manure - Yes were talking poop! Some livestock deworming medications are eliminated through the feces. This could be harmful if your pup decided to have a snack when you weren’t looking. Keep all pets away from deworming livestock (not to mention it’s just gross). Ideally best to clean up manure daily while following a deworming protocol.

5. Livestock Feed - Feed additives such as ionophores are species specific. Cattle food can be toxic to horses, chicken feed can bloat your goats. Keep all food bins properly labeled and securely closed. My goats will eat any and everything, I learned this lesson the hard way when our chicken feed was left uncovered. Keep food properly sealed, not only will this save you a vet bill, it'll keep rodents from eating your feed.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to any poisonous substances or potentially toxic plants, contact your veterinarian or call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 immediately.


(2022, October 4) Be Aware at the Barn [blog post]. Retrieved from https://www.aspca.org/news/be-aware-barn

# barn dangers# hazards in the barn# livestock safety# barn preparedness# winter prep

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I am very active in the animal rescue community, and have worked as a veterinary technician for 25 years. This blog is about animal husbandry techniques, health, and holistic approaches to animal care.

Red Creek, NY
