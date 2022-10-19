Ten easy tips to keep your pet SAFE this winter

Ridley's Wreckage

Jack Frost is right around the corner. Now is the time to start preparing our four legged friends for the upcoming cold winter months. Temperatures below freezing along with wind chill can be dangerous and down right deadly for our domesticated pets.

Our furry friends will thank you if you follow these tips during the cold winter months!

Indoor pet tips

  • When temperatures plummet into the single digits during severe weather dogs should be let out only to relieve themselves. Cats should be kept indoors if possible or inside a barn with adequate housing.
  • Use “pet friendly” ice remover or sand around your home. When taking your bestie out for a walk at the local recreation area or dog park remember to remove ice, salt and caked mud from your pet's paws prior to coming home. Not only will this save their paws from irritation and sores it’ll help save your floors from constantly sweeping and mopping.
  • Paw wax or doggie booties aid in keeping your pets paws protected. Just remember to wipe those waxy paws off once back in the home. We wouldn’t want to make the kitchen floor into an indoor doggie skating rink!
  • Keep your pets bed away from drafts, add an additional blanket or two for during those cold nights or better yet create some room on the couch for snuggles .
  • Indoor dogs typically receive less exercise during cold weather and therefore may require fewer calories. If you can deflect a doggie riot you may want to consider feeding smaller portions in order to avoid weight gain. If your weak like me the next best option is to look for ways to keep them busy with indoor enrichment (which may require a few treats here and there, I won’t tell anyone!). Get the whole family involved, it’ll be fun for all and get everyone off their phones!

Outdoor pet tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6XMk_0idnkV6c00
Ridley in snowS. Finch-Gerner

  • Every state/county is different so check your state laws/county ordinances for specific husbandry requirement. A good rule of thumb all companion animals must be provided shelter from the elements. In severe weather, don’t be a jerk - just bring them inside.
  • Cold weather means higher calorie burn (helps to regulate body temperature), be sure to increase your pets daily intake of food.
  • Check for frostbite, frequently, especially around the ears, nose and paws.
  • Water, water, water - don’t let it freeze and make sure your pet has access to it at all times. Your pet should always have access to clean drinking water.
  • Pick up all chemical spills i.e.: antifreeze, vehicle fluids etc. - one lick of the sweet-tasting antifreeze fluid can be fatal to an animal. If you don’t believe me check out an episode of dateline!
  • Always knock on the hood of your vehicle prior to starting it. Cats are notorious for climbing into car engines or wheel wells looking for warmth.

The best we can do for our favorite fluffy butt is to be prepared. Our pets provide such love and companionship- aren’t they worth it?

