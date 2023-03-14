Study finds that money can buy happiness too

Photo by Andre Sebastian on Unsplash

Money and happiness have always been a topic of debate. Many people have questioned whether money can truly buy happiness. The phrase "money can't buy happiness" also got popular throughout the years. Recently, scientists have decided to end the debate by claiming that money does buy us happiness.

Recent studies suggest that there is a strong correlation between larger incomes and higher levels of happiness. According to a study conducted by economists at the University of Pennsylvania, it was found that people who earn more money are generally happier than those who do not. The study analyzed data from over 33,000 people in the United States and Europe and found that higher incomes were associated with higher levels of life satisfaction.

Another study conducted in 2010 by economists Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton found that higher income levels do indeed lead to more happiness, but only up to a certain level. Once a person's income reaches $75,000 per year in the United States, additional income does not seem to have a significant impact on happiness levels.

This phenomenon is called the "hedonic treadmill," a situation where people adapt to their new level of income and material possessions and return to their previous levels of happiness. The study suggests that beyond a certain threshold, money does not buy further happiness.

Another study found that money can indeed buy happiness, but only if it is spent on experiences rather than material possessions. This study found that people who spent money on experiences such as traveling, concerts, or amusement parks were happier than those who spent money on material possessions such as clothes, cars, or gadgets.