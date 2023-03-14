An argument is taking place over the use of gender-neutral pronouns while referring to God

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWrgh_0lIrA49I00
Photo byLukas MeieronUnsplash

The Church of England is considering the use of gender-neutral pronouns when referring to God. This decision is part of a larger movement towards gender neutrality and inclusivity in language. It seeks to create an environment that is more welcoming and inclusive for people of different genders and identities.

The proposal has sparked controversy and debate within the Church of England. The traditionalists argue that it contradicts the teachings of the Bible as well as the tradition of referring to God as "He" or "Father." The modernists on the other hand argue that the proposal should be accepted as it is a necessary step towards creating a more inclusive and equal society.

The controversy and discussion surrounding the use of gender-neutral terminology are not restricted to the Church of England; it is such a controversial topic that has emerged in other areas of society as well. Some see it as an attack on traditional values and beliefs, while others say that it is a step towards creating a welcoming society.

Although Christians don't claim that God has a particular gender, the pronoun "he" is used for conventional purposes. Bishop Michael Ipgrave, who serves as the vice chairman of the church's liturgical commission, said that any changes to the words used while referring to God have to go through the synod's approval process to become official.

The synod is the official decision-making body of the church. A new project is speculated to be launched by the Church of England to approve the usage of gender-neutral pronouns while referring to God but everyone is not sure that it will happen. It all depends on the decision of the synod now. A spokesperson from the church said that there are no plans to make any changes to the wording without extensive legislation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My goal as a writer is to provide informative articles that are also enjoyable to read. I put a lot of time and effort into researching each topic, and I take great pride in reaching millions of readers with my content and providing valuable insights at the same time

N/A
16K followers

More from Ricky

The shortest war in history lasted only 38 minutes

In the annals of military history, there have been numerous conflicts and wars that have raged on for months, even years. But there is one particular conflict that stands out as the shortest war in recorded history. This conflict, which lasted only 38 minutes, was fought between two countries in Africa, and it serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of international relations.

Read full story

The Californian boy who traveled to North Korea to get arrested on purpose

In 2014, 25-year-old Matthew Todd Miller made headlines around the world when he intentionally got arrested in North Korea. Miller, a California native and avid world traveler, had been seeking an adventure unlike any other when he decided to book a trip to the secretive nation of North Korea. However, his trip took an unexpected turn when he was detained by North Korean authorities for what they claimed were "hostile acts."

Read full story

The Japanese man who survived two atomic bombs

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a Japanese man, is the only known person to have survived both atomic bombings during World War II. He was born on March 16, 1916, in Nagasaki, Japan, and was employed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Read full story

Study finds that money can buy happiness too

Money and happiness have always been a topic of debate. Many people have questioned whether money can truly buy happiness. The phrase "money can't buy happiness" also got popular throughout the years. Recently, scientists have decided to end the debate by claiming that money does buy us happiness.

Read full story
Mount Pleasant, MI

A teenage girl was cyberbullied for years by an anonymous person who turned out to be her own mother

A woman from Michigan was charged with a felony after she allegedly catfished and cyberbullied her own teenage daughter for an entire year. The allegations come from an incident that occurred in Michigan. Kendra Gail Licari, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, was charged with a few felonies following a year-long investigation that started when Beal City Schools received a complaint about cyberbullying.

Read full story
52 comments

The Caucasian woman who did many surgeries to transform into a black woman

Martina Big is a Caucasian woman who has undergone many surgeries to transform herself into a black woman. While some people may find her story controversial, there is no denying that Martina's transformation is a surprising one.

Read full story
174 comments

A competition where sleeping is the sport

Sleep is a necessary part of human life. Sleeping was never considered to be a competitive activity until a competition for sleeping was introduced. However, there is a unique and surprising competition that celebrates the art of sleeping: The World Sleep Championships.

Read full story

The father who fell in love with his own daughter

The idea of incest is something that many people consider to be detestable. However, there are some cases when the boundaries of familial love are blurred, resulting in disturbing and bizarre situations. One such case is the story of Jenny Deaves, a daughter who fell in love with her own father, John Deaves.

Read full story
19 comments

Scientists find out the reason why dogs can detect cancer

People have admired the extraordinary scent capabilities of dogs since centuries. Dogs have been frequently utilized for tracing odors as well as locating narcotics, explosives, and even individuals who have been buried alive under the debris.

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists find out what causes goosebumps while listening to music

Have you ever been listening to music and suddenly experienced chills running down your spine? This widespread experience, which is known as "musical frisson" has perplexed scientists for years. Recent research, on the other hand, has cast light on the reason why we get chills while listening to music.

Read full story
1 comments

The bizarre story of the 19-year-old boy who got engaged to a 56-year-old woman

Janla Namuangrak (left) and Wuthichai Chantaraj (right)Photo byViralPress. The story of 19-year-old Wuthichai Chantaraj and 56-year-old Janla Namuangrak made headlines in Thailand and beyond for their tragic tale. The couple's engagement announcement went viral, and they received a wide range of responses, from shock and bewilderment to praise and encouragement.

Read full story

Scientists found that drinking one soda per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

According to a study conducted by Cancer Council Victoria and the University of Melbourne, drinking carbonated drinks can increase your risk of liver cancer by up to 73%. This study is especially concerning because it highlights the dangers of consuming large amounts of sugar, which is a common ingredient in many popular beverages.

Read full story
62 comments

A terrifying cult that is still active today

In today's world, we frequently hear about various cults that have emerged throughout history, each with its own set of beliefs and practices. However, one cult stands out as particularly frightening, not only for its bizarre practices but also for its ongoing activities. The Order of the Solar Temple is the name of this cult.

Read full story
15 comments

The Santa Claus Attack: The Reina Nightclub Tragedy

Santa Claus is a well-known figure, a symbol of hope and joy for both children and adults. Every year, he brings gifts, smiles, and joy to millions of people all over the world. But what would happen if someone impersonated Santa Claus not to spread joy, but to carry out his evil plans? That is exactly what happened in Turkey in 2017.

Read full story

Scientists find out the reason why 90% of smokers do not get lung cancer

Researchers have been trying to figure out why only a small percentage of smokers develop lung cancer for decades. While smoking is widely acknowledged as a leading cause of lung cancer, it has long been recognized that not all smokers develop the disease. A new study has shed light on the factors that influence a person's risk of developing lung cancer, potentially opening up new avenues for prevention and treatment.

Read full story
43 comments
New York City, NY

The woman who jumped down from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building and survived

Elvita Adams made international headlines in 1979 when she jumped off the Empire State Building in New York City. At the time, it appeared that Adams had attempted suicide, but he actually survived the fall, defying all odds.

Read full story
1 comments

Archeologists claim to have found the tomb of Jesus

A team of archaeologists led by Israeli archaeologist Amos Kloner made an astonishing discovery in Jerusalem in 1980. They claimed to have discovered the tomb of Jesus. The ossuaries, or bone boxes, were discovered in a cave near the Old City and contained inscriptions indicating they belonged to Jesus and his family.

Read full story
32 comments

The man who turned blue

Paul Karason was a man who became famous around the world for his unusual skin condition. He was dubbed "the blue man" because of his distinctive blue skin tone. His story is fascinating because it illuminates the dangers of unregulated alternative medicine as well as the consequences of taking too much colloidal silver.

Read full story
2 comments
Vestavia Hills, AL

The boy who got kidnapped by his own father

Julian Hernandez, a 5-year-old boy, was kidnapped by his father, Bobby Hernandez, in August 2002. Julian's family had no idea where he was or if he was still alive for 13 years. Julian was found and reunited with his mother in November 2015. This is the story of a boy who was kidnapped by his own father and then solved his own kidnapping.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy