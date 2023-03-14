An argument is taking place over the use of gender-neutral pronouns while referring to God

Photo by Lukas Meier on Unsplash

The Church of England is considering the use of gender-neutral pronouns when referring to God. This decision is part of a larger movement towards gender neutrality and inclusivity in language. It seeks to create an environment that is more welcoming and inclusive for people of different genders and identities.

The proposal has sparked controversy and debate within the Church of England. The traditionalists argue that it contradicts the teachings of the Bible as well as the tradition of referring to God as "He" or "Father." The modernists on the other hand argue that the proposal should be accepted as it is a necessary step towards creating a more inclusive and equal society.

The controversy and discussion surrounding the use of gender-neutral terminology are not restricted to the Church of England; it is such a controversial topic that has emerged in other areas of society as well. Some see it as an attack on traditional values and beliefs, while others say that it is a step towards creating a welcoming society.

Although Christians don't claim that God has a particular gender, the pronoun "he" is used for conventional purposes. Bishop Michael Ipgrave, who serves as the vice chairman of the church's liturgical commission, said that any changes to the words used while referring to God have to go through the synod's approval process to become official.

The synod is the official decision-making body of the church. A new project is speculated to be launched by the Church of England to approve the usage of gender-neutral pronouns while referring to God but everyone is not sure that it will happen. It all depends on the decision of the synod now. A spokesperson from the church said that there are no plans to make any changes to the wording without extensive legislation.