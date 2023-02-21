A terrifying cult that is still active today

Photo by Alex Chernenko on Unsplash

In today's world, we frequently hear about various cults that have emerged throughout history, each with its own set of beliefs and practices. However, one cult stands out as particularly frightening, not only for its bizarre practices but also for its ongoing activities. The Order of the Solar Temple is the name of this cult.

Luc Jouret, a Belgian homeopath, and Joseph Di Mambro, a Swiss music teacher, founded the Order of the Solar Temple in 1984. The beliefs of the cult were a blend of Christian, New Age, and Rosicrucian philosophies, with a strong emphasis on the impending end of the world. Members of the cult believed they had been reincarnated as Knights Templar, an ancient Christian military order that was disbanded in the 14th century.

The cult was known for its strict hierarchy, with leaders Jouret and Di Mambro. Members were required to contribute large sums of money to the cult, which were used to fund the group's activities and lavish lifestyle. They also had strict personal behavior rules, such as strict vegetarianism, abstinence from alcohol and drugs, and compulsory attendance at cult meetings.

The cult rose to prominence in the 1990s after members began committing mass suicides and murders in countries such as Switzerland, France, and Canada. Many of the victims had been drugged, shot, or suffocated, and their bodies had been arranged in a ritualistic pattern.

Despite these mass murders, the cult is thought to be active today, with several offshoots and splinter groups carrying on the cult's beliefs and rituals. Individuals claiming to be former members of the cult have come forward with allegations of abuse, brainwashing, and financial exploitation.

The Order of the Solar Temple's continued existence serves as a reminder that cults and extremist groups are still a very real threat in our society today. These organizations frequently prey on vulnerable people looking for a sense of belonging or meaning in their lives, and they use psychological manipulation to exert control over their members.

While efforts have been made to combat the rise of cults and extremist groups, individuals must remain vigilant and aware of the warning signs of such organizations. These may include strict hierarchies, financial contributions, personal behavior rules, and a tendency to isolate members from their friends and family.

Authorities and law enforcement agencies must also remain vigilant in monitoring the activities of such groups and taking appropriate action to prevent further harm. The Order of the Solar Temple's tragic history serves as a warning about the dangers of cults and extremist groups, as well as the need for ongoing vigilance and action to prevent their spread.