Scientists find out the reason why 90% of smokers do not get lung cancer

Photo by Arun Anoop on Unsplash

Researchers have been trying to figure out why only a small percentage of smokers develop lung cancer for decades. While smoking is widely acknowledged as a leading cause of lung cancer, it has long been recognized that not all smokers develop the disease. A new study has shed light on the factors that influence a person's risk of developing lung cancer, potentially opening up new avenues for prevention and treatment.

The researchers looked at the genetic makeup of over 50,000 people, both smokers and nonsmokers, to find genetic mutations that increase the risk of developing lung cancer. The researchers discovered that certain mutations in the DNA repair pathway were associated with a significantly higher risk of developing lung cancer in smokers, but not in nonsmokers with these mutations.

According to the findings, the body's ability to repair DNA damage caused by smoking is an important factor in determining a person's risk of developing lung cancer. Smokers with mutations in the DNA repair pathway, in particular, are more likely to accumulate DNA damage in their lungs, which can lead to the development of cancer over time.

The study also discovered that certain environmental factors, such as secondhand smoke or air pollution, can increase the risk of lung cancer in people who have these genetic mutations. This emphasizes the importance of limiting exposure to these environmental risk factors, especially for individuals who are already predisposed to them due to their genetic makeup.

While the study adds to our understanding of the factors that influence a person's risk of developing lung cancer, it also has important implications for prevention and treatment. The findings, for example, suggest that smokers with mutations in the DNA repair pathway may benefit from targeted therapies that help repair DNA damage and prevent cancer development.

The study also emphasizes the importance of improved lung cancer screening and early detection, particularly among high-risk individuals. Lung cancer is frequently diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment is more difficult, and improved screening methods could help detect the disease earlier and improve patient outcomes.

Furthermore, the study emphasizes the significance of smoking cessation as a key strategy for lowering the risk of lung cancer. While not all smokers develop lung cancer, quitting is the single most effective way to reduce the risk of the disease as well as a variety of other health issues.

Overall, the new study adds important new insights into the factors that influence an individual's risk of developing lung cancer, and it may help to inform new prevention and treatment strategies. While lung cancer remains a major public health concern, with over 1.8 million new cases diagnosed each year worldwide, the findings of this study provide new hope for reducing the burden of this deadly disease.