The woman who jumped down from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building and survived

Elvita Adams Photo by allthatsinteresting.com

Elvita Adams made international headlines in 1979 when she jumped off the Empire State Building in New York City. At the time, it appeared that Adams had attempted suicide, but he actually survived the fall, defying all odds.

Adams, a 29-year-old woman, was suffering from depression and financial difficulties. She had lost her job and was about to be evicted from her apartment, and she saw no way out of her misery. She climbed to the 86th-floor observation deck of the Empire State Building and jumped off in desperation.

The fall from the Empire State Building is about 1,000 feet long and almost always fatal. Adams, on the other hand, landed on a 30th-floor ledge that jutted out from the building and was only a few feet wide. She was fortunate to be alive, but she was also in grave danger. She was trapped on the ledge for over an hour because it was too narrow for her to stand on.

A team of firefighters eventually rescued Adams by lowering her to the ground using a harness and ropes. She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a variety of injuries, including a broken hip and pelvis. She was in the hospital for several months and had numerous surgeries, but she eventually recovered and was able to leave.

Adams' survival was nothing short of miraculous, and many people were left wondering how she survived such a fall. Several factors could have contributed to her survival. She began by landing on the ledge, which helped to break her fall and absorb some of the impacts. Second, she may have landed in such a way that her body was better able to absorb the shock of the fall.

Some experts, however, believe that there was another factor at work. Adams may have entered a state of "self-induced hypnosis" during the fall, allowing her to relax her body and avoid injury. This theory is based on the fact that many people who have survived falls from great heights have reported feeling calm while falling.

Whatever the reason for her survival, Adams' story shows that the human body is capable of incredible feats. Despite the overwhelming odds stacked against her, she survived a fall that would have killed most people instantly. Her story exemplifies the strength of the human spirit and the tenacity of the human body.

Adams largely disappeared from public view after her recovery. She reportedly struggled with the attention and scrutiny that accompanied her survival, and she desired to move on with her life. She died in 2012, at the age of 62, but her story lives on as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of hope.