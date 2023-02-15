The woman who had 16 multiple personalities

Shirley Mason Photo by Simon & Schuster

Shirley Ardell Mason, a woman diagnosed with multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder), is one of the most famous and contentious cases in psychology history. Mason, also known as Sybil, was said to have developed 16 different personalities as a result of severe childhood trauma, and her case has since been the subject of books, films, and endless debate.

Shirley Ardell Mason was born in Dodge Center, Minnesota, in 1923, and grew up in a dysfunctional family. Her father was an alcoholic, and her mother was abusive and domineering. Mason was also physically abused by a family member, which is thought to have played a significant role in the development of her dissociative identity disorder.

Mason's case became public in the 1970s when her psychiatrist, Dr. Cornelia Wilbur, published a book about her treatment. Mason was described in the book "Sybil" as a woman with 16 distinct personalities, including a 6-year-old girl named Peggy, a 13-year-old girl named Vicky, and a self-destructive personality named Vanessa. Mason had suffered from severe physical, and emotional abuse throughout her childhood, according to Dr. Wilbur, and had developed multiple personalities as a coping mechanism.

The publication of "Sybil" created a stir in the media and among the general public, and the book was later adapted into a television film. However, the accuracy of Mason's diagnosis and the efficacy of her treatment has been hotly debated over the years. Some critics have suggested that Mason's condition was the result of her therapist's suggestion and manipulation and that the concept of multiple personalities was being overdiagnosed and sensationalized at the time.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding Mason's case, there is no doubt that she endured severe psychological trauma and distress her entire life. Her multiple personalities could have been a way for her to cope with the overwhelming pain and fear she felt as a child, and her treatment with Dr. Wilbur could have given her some relief and support.

Dissociative identity disorder is still recognized as a legitimate mental health condition today, despite being relatively rare and difficult to treat. The disorder is thought to develop as a result of severe trauma, and it is distinguished by the presence of two or more distinct personality states, each with its own set of memories, behaviors, and attitudes. Treatment usually consists of a combination of therapy, medication, and support, and it can be a lengthy and difficult process for those suffering from the disorder.