The Dance Craze that Turned Deadly: The Dancing Plague of 1518

The Dancing Plague of 1518 Photo by Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The Dancing Plague of 1518 was a strange and deadly epidemic that occurred in the summer of 1518 in Strasbourg, France. Hundreds of people in the city became afflicted with a sudden urge to dance over the course of several weeks, and many danced until they collapsed from exhaustion or even died. The Dancing Plague is one of history's most unusual and mysterious epidemics, and its exact cause is unknown.

In July 1518, a woman named Frau Troffea began dancing in the streets of Strasbourg, triggering the outbreak. She danced for days and days, and soon others joined her. Within a week, there were dozens of people dancing in the streets, and the number quickly increased. Many of the dancers were women, but men and children also took part.

Even as they became increasingly exhausted and began to experience dehydration, muscle cramps, and other symptoms, the dancers showed no signs of stopping. Some allegedly danced until they passed out from exhaustion or had heart attacks or strokes. According to some estimates, the Dancing Plague may have affected 400 people, and dozens may have died as a result.

People at that time believed that the Dancing Plague was the result of a curse or divine punishment, and they treated it with a combination of religious and medical remedies. Some people thought the dancers were possessed by demons and tried to exorcise them with prayer and other religious rituals. Others thought the dancers needed to be cooled down, so they poured water on them or dipped them in cold baths.

Officials from the city eventually decided to take a more medical approach, bringing in doctors to try to diagnose and treat the dancers. Some doctors suspected the dancers were infected with a contagious disease and recommended quarantine measures to prevent the epidemic from spreading. Others thought the dancers had a psychological disorder and recommended that they be given calming herbs and potions.

Despite these efforts, the Dancing Plague spread throughout the summer of 1518, eventually dying out in late August. According to some historians, the outbreak was caused by a combination of factors, including a mass psychogenic illness, a fungus that grew on rye bread, which was commonly consumed by the poor, and social and economic factors such as stress, poverty, and social unrest.

The Dancing Plague of 1518 is a fascinating and mysterious historical episode that has inspired numerous works of art, literature, and music. It is also thought to be one of the earliest documented cases of a mass psychogenic illness, which occurs when a large group of people develops physical symptoms for no apparent medical reason. While the cause of the Dancing Plague is unknown, it has captured the imagination and curiosity of people all over the world.