Some archeologists argue that humans originated in Europe, not Africa

Ricky

Photo byFatih KılıçonUnsplash

For decades, the origins of humans have been the subject of heated debate and research. For many years, the widely held belief was that humans originated in Africa and then spread to the rest of the world.

However, in recent years, some archaeologists have proposed the contentious theory that humans originated in Europe rather than Africa. This theory is based on the discovery of El Graeco fossils, which are thought to be 7 million years old. In this article, we will explore what this theory is about and what it means for our understanding of human evolution.

The discovery of the El Graeco fossils was a significant breakthrough in archaeology. The Graeco region of Greece is where these fossils were discovered. Archaeologists have conducted extensive research on the fossils, which include teeth and jaw bones.

What makes these fossils so intriguing is their striking resemblance to early human teeth and jaw bones. Some archaeologists believe the El Graeco fossils may be the missing link in our understanding of human evolution.

The prevailing theory of human evolution says that early humans originated in Africa and then spread to other parts of the world. This theory is based on the discovery of other fossils, such as Lucy, a famous fossil discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s.

Lucy is thought to be 3.2 million years old and one of the most complete skeletons of an early human ancestor ever discovered. However, the discovery of the El Graeco fossils has caused some archaeologists to call this theory into question.

One of the arguments put forward by those who believe that humans originated in Europe is that the El Graeco fossils are much older than any early human fossils discovered in Africa. This suggests that humans may have originated in Europe before migrating to Africa. It is thought that around 7 million years ago, Europe was much warmer and covered in lush forests. This would have been an ideal environment for early humans to flourish.

Another argument put forward by those who believe humans originated in Europe is that the El Graeco fossils bear a striking resemblance to early human teeth and jaw bones. This implies that these fossils may be the missing piece in our understanding of human evolution. If this theory is correct, our understanding of human evolution must be completely re-evaluated.

Of course, not everyone is convinced by this theory. Many archaeologists believe that humans evolved in Africa and that the El Graeco fossils are not the missing link that some have suggested. They contend that the similarities between the El Graeco fossils and early human teeth and jaw bones are purely coincidental and that there is insufficient evidence to support the theory that humans originated in Europe.

