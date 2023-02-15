The only country in the world that is ruled by a dead man

Kim Il-sung Photo by Wikimedia Commons

North Korea has become synonymous with its intriguing and controversial leader, Kim Jong-un. However, North Korea's political system has a much longer history than Kim Jong-un's ascension to power in 2011. North Korea, in fact, is the only country in the world ruled by a dead man, a system known as necrocracy.

The term "necrocracy" is derived from the Greek words "necro" (dead) and "kratos" (rule). It essentially refers to a government system in which the ruling authority is a deceased leader. This means that North Korea is still governed by Kim Il-sung, the founder of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), who died in 1994.

Kim Il-sung, born in 1912, was a pivotal figure in North Korean history. During World War II, he fought against the Japanese occupation of Korea and was a leader in the Korean War. He became the DPRK's first Premier in 1948 and held various leadership positions until his death in 1994. Kim Il-sung was revered as a revolutionary hero by the North Korean people throughout his life and was often referred to as the "Great Leader."

After Kim Il-sung's death, his son, Kim Jong-il, succeeded him as North Korea's leader after his father died. Kim Il-sung, on the other hand, was not forgotten. Instead, he was elevated to godhood, and his memory was preserved in North Korean society through a variety of means. His image, for example, appears on all North Korean currency, and many public buildings and monuments bear his likeness.

Furthermore, Kim Il-sung's Juche ideology remains the guiding principle of North Korea's political system. Juche, which emphasizes self-reliance and rejection of outside influences, is used to justify North Korea's isolationist policies and the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Today, Kim Il-sung's legacy is still very important in North Korean politics. His grandson, Kim Jong-un, who took over as North Korea's leader after Kim Jong-il died in 2011, frequently references his grandfather in public statements and uses his grandfather's image to bolster his own legitimacy.

While the concept of necrocracy may appear strange to outsiders, it is critical to understand its context in North Korea. Kim Il-sung is more than just a dead leader; he is regarded as a hero and father figure by many North Koreans. The North Korean government is able to maintain legitimacy and public support by keeping his memory alive.

Many human rights organizations, however, have criticized the use of Kim Il-sung's image and ideology to maintain power. North Korea is widely regarded as one of the world's most oppressive regimes, with widespread human rights violations and a lack of political freedoms. The emphasis on Juche and the cult of personality surrounding Kim Il-sung have been used to justify and silence dissent.

North Korea's necrocracy system is a one-of-a-kind example of a government ruled by a deceased leader. Outsiders may find the use of Kim Il-sung's legacy to maintain power may seem strange, but it is an important aspect of North Korean society and politics. However, North Korea's human rights violations and lack of political freedoms are deeply concerning and must be addressed by the international community.