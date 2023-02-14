The woman who is also known as the real-life Barbie doll

Photo by Valeria Lukyanova/Instagram

Valeria Lukyanova is a woman who has gained international attention due to her striking resemblance to the Barbie doll. Her appearance has earned her the nickname "real-life Barbie doll," thanks to a combination of plastic surgery, makeup, and careful styling. Lukyanova has become a cultural phenomenon, with many people drawn to her distinct appearance and way of life.

Lukyanova was born in 1985 in Tiraspol, which was then part of the Soviet Union and is now the capital of Transnistria, a breakaway republic. She grew up in a typical Soviet-style apartment building and was always interested in fashion and beauty. In her late teens, she became interested in spirituality and New Age philosophy, which led her to pursue a career as a model and artist.

Around 2010, Lukyanova began her transformation into a Barbie doll. To achieve her signature look, she underwent several plastic surgery procedures, including nose surgery, and liposuction. She also spends hours each day applying makeup and styling her hair to resemble Barbie's iconic blonde locks. Lukyanova has stated that her goal is to resemble the ideal human being, which she believes is a blend of physical beauty and spiritual purity.

Photo by Ripleys

Throughout her career, Lukyanova has faced criticism and controversy. Many have accused her of promoting an unrealistic and unhealthy beauty ideal, as well as setting a poor example for young girls. Some have also accused her of enhancing her photos with digital editing, which she denies. Lukyanova has responded to the criticisms by stating that she is simply expressing her own uniqueness and that people are free to think whatever they want about her.

Despite the controversy surrounding her, Lukyanova has amassed a sizable social media following. She has millions of followers on social media and has been featured in numerous fashion magazines and other media outlets. She has also written a book about her spiritual beliefs and another about her life as a model and artist.

Lukyanova has shifted her focus away from her Barbie doll image and toward spirituality and personal growth in recent years. She has stated that she is interested in experimenting with new ways of expressing herself and that she is no longer content to be a "pretty face." She has also become involved in environmental and animal rights activism.

Regardless of her changing interests, Valeria Lukyanova will most likely be always remembered as the real-life Barbie doll. Her striking appearance and controversial image have made her an icon of our time, and her legacy will undoubtedly last for many years. Whether you like her or dislike her, there's no denying she's one of the most fascinating and unique people alive today.