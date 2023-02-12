The bizarre story of the mother from New Mexico who fell in love with her 19-year-old son

Monica Mares and Caleb Peterson Photo by Associated Press

In a small town in New Mexico, a mother named Monica Mares and her son Caleb Peterson got arrested for incest. They later pleaded guilty to the crime. They made headlines for their controversial relationship.

Despite them being biologically related, Mares and Peterson claim to be in love and claim that they have been in a romantic relationship for several years. It all began in 2015 when Peterson was 18 years old and reconnected with his biological mother after being separated from her since birth.

His mother had given him up for adoption as a baby when she was 16 years old. They reconnected again on social media when he was 19 years old. Their relationship caused a great deal of controversy, with many people calling it morally wrong. Critics argue that their relationship is not only against traditional family values but is also biologically problematic.

However, Mares and Peterson argue that their relationship is based on love and say they should be allowed to live the life they want to, as long as they are not causing harm to anyone. They claim that their relationship is the same as any other romantic relationship. They say that they should be free to express their love for each other without fear of judgment.

The idea of a romantic relationship between a parent and a child is not new, and it has been depicted in literature and art for centuries. In many cultures, incestuous relationships were accepted and even celebrated, and it was seen as a way of keeping the family bloodline pure. In modern times, however, such relationships are widely considered taboo and are often seen as morally reprehensible.

Incestuous partnerships can result in the delivery of children with genetic abnormalities and intellectual deficiencies, which can have major medical repercussions. This is because it is more likely for close relatives to have the same genetic mutations, which can be passed on to their progeny.

Despite these issues, Mares and Peterson have persisted in defending their union, and they have gained backing from some LGBTQ+ community members who contend that their union is a form of familial love that ought to be cherished and approved. They contend that regardless of their biological connection, incestuous couples should be allowed to love and be together.

Mares and Peterson have nevertheless endured a tremendous deal of criticism and condemnation from society since the vast majority of people continue to think that their relationship is morally immoral. They have even occasionally been the focus of threats and acts of violence, and they have frequently had to relocate to avoid negative attention.