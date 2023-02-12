Archeologists challenge the traditional image of Jesus with a beard and claim that he was beardless

Photo by Paul Zoetemeijer on Unsplash

Spanish archeologists made a surprising discovery in an ancient church in Spain. They revealed that they discovered the earliest known depiction of Jesus on a 4th-century glass plate. This discovery has sparked a lot of controversy in the religious community as well as the archaeological community. This discovery challenges the traditional image of Jesus with long hair and a beard.

The glass plate is believed to be dated back to the 4th century AD. The plate depicts a clean-shaven man wearing a robe and holding a staff. The archeologists believe that this clean-shaven man is Jesus. This depiction of Jesus is in stark contrast to the more traditional representation that most people are familiar with.

The archeologists say that this discovery is significant as it provides new insight into the early years of the development of religious art. The depiction also sheds light on the artistic styles and techniques of 4th-century Europe.

The discovery was met with mixed reactions from the scientific community. Some experts praised the discovery as an important contribution to our understanding of early European history, while others have questioned its authenticity and significance.

Critics argue that there is no accurate way to prove the age and origin of the glass plate. They also say that early European art depicting Jesus has already been discovered in other parts of the world, such as the catacombs of Rome.

Despite the debates and skepticism, this discovery of a clean-shaven Jesus on a 4th-century glass plate in Spain remains a fascinating find. It highlights the ongoing efforts of archeologists to uncover the mysteries of the past.