A scientific study that tried to predict the extinction of human beings

Photo by Zach Lezniewicz on Unsplash

A scientific study called "Universe 25" was conducted by an American ethologist and behavioral researcher named John B. Calhoun in the mid-20th century. This study predicted that human extinction could result from societal collapse and overpopulation. In this study, Calhoun set up a controlled environment called "Universe 25" and populated it with mice to study their behavior and population growth.

The study found that as the population of the mice increased, social behavior and organization broke down, which led to a decline in population growth and eventually extinction. Calhoun identified several factors that contributed to the collapse of the mouse society, which included a lack of personal space, crowding, and competition for limited resources.

Calhoun's study has been widely debated and discussed in the fields of behavioral science, sociology, and environmental science. His study continues to be relevant in discussions about human population growth and sustainability. Some experts see Calhoun's findings as a warning sign of the dangers of overpopulation and unsustainable growth, while others argue that the study oversimplifies complex social and environmental factors that contribute to population collapse.

Regardless of its scientific accuracy, Calhoun's study highlights the importance of considering the long-term consequences of human population growth and extreme resource consumption. As the global population continues to grow, it is important to find sustainable ways to meet the needs of all people while maintaining the stability of the planet.

It is also important to note that Calhoun's study was limited in scope. His study has also been criticized for using mice as a model for human behavior, as well as for oversimplifying the interrelated and complex factors that contribute to societal collapse. Despite these limitations, his study remains an influential work in the field of behavioral science and continues to spark important discussions about sustainability, population growth, and the future of human society.