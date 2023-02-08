Why do historians consider the year 536 AD to be the worst year throughout the history of humanity?

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Many historians consider the year 536 AD to be the worst year for humankind. This is because that year was full of tragedy and had a long-lasting impact on the world. There was widespread famine, disease, and death during that year.

There are many reasons why historians consider 536 AD to be the worst year in human history. Here are a few reasons why.

Volcanic Eruptions

A massive volcanic eruption in Iceland during 535 AD caused widespread climate change all over the world. This led to a prolonged and severe winter that lasted for more than a year. The cold, dark, and snow-covered world was inhospitable to crops and animals. This weather condition led to widespread famine and death.

Population Decline

The combination of disease, famine, and death that characterized the year 536 AD resulted in a decline in the world's population. This decline had a profound impact on communities, as fewer people led to a low workforce and fewer resources to reach everyone.

Social and Political Upheaval

A lot of political instability, wars, and economic disruption occurred in 536 AD throughout the world. This led to widespread poverty and hunger, as well as widespread death and disease.

Agricultural Failure

The volcanic eruptions and the prolonged winter of 536 AD caused widespread agricultural failure, leading to food shortages and famine.

The Plague of Justinian

The Plague of Justinian struck the Roman Empire in 541 AD. The pandemic spread rapidly and killed millions of people and leaving many communities devastated. The impact of the plague was so severe that it weakened the Roman Empire and paved the way for its eventual collapse.